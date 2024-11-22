One of the wildest Jaws ripoffs of the 1970s didn't star a killer shark - it starred a killer whale, instead. This winter, you'll be able to see Orca, Dino De Laurentiis' aquatic revenge thriller, in glorious high-definition. Kino Lorber will release the film on 4K Blu-ray on January 17, 2025.

The two-disc set will feature an HDR/Dolby Vision master from a 4K scan of the film's 35mm original camera negative. It will also include two audio commentaries; one by film historians Howard S. Berger, Steve Mitchell, and Nathaniel Thompson, and another by author Lee Gambin. It will also include the film's original theatrical trailer. The set will retail for $26.57 USD, and can be preordered now from KinoLorber.com.

What Is 'Orca' About?

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Orca centers around Captain Nolan (Richard Harris, Gladiator), a hard-bitten fisherman who attempts to capture a killer whale. Unfortunately, the whale he harpoons is female; not only does Nolan's harpoon kill her, but it also makes her miscarry her pup. The whale's mate witnesses Nolan's act of cruelty, and embarks on a mission of aquatic vengeance unsurpassed even by Jaws: The Revenge. It rams Nolan's boat and kills his first mate Gus (Keenan Wynn, Once Upon a Time in the West); it ravages his coastal hometown by destroying its fishing fleet and igniting its fuel lines; and even smashes Nolan's seaside home and bites off the leg of crew member Annie (Bo Derek, in her less-than-auspicious big-screen debut) in the process. Eventually, he joins forces with aquarium employee Ken (Robert Carradine, Revenge of the Nerds), orca expert Rachel Bedford (Charlotte Rampling, Dune), and Mi'kmaq hunter Jacob Umilak (Will Sampson, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Next), and sets sail for the seas of the north, where nature's two most dangerous animals - man and orca - will face off one last time.

Orca was produced by noted Italian scriptwriter Luciano Vincenzoni, who was called in the middle of the night by De Laurentiis, who demanded that he "find a fish tougher and more terrible than the great white" to make a knockoff of Jaws. The film was written by Vincenzoni and Sergio Donati, and directed by Michael Anderson (Around the World in 80 Days, Logan's Run). It turned a profit, but was dismissed as a Jaws ripoff by critics. However, the film's haunting score, courtesy of Ennio Morricone (The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly) was singled out for praise.

Orca will be released on 4K Blu-ray on January 17, 2025, and can be preordered now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.