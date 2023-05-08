Faith-based film has grown in quality and stature over the last several years. The unexpected box-office surprise and even at times critical acclaim for faith-based movies such as Heaven Is for Real, His Only Son, and Jesus Revolution, as well as the worldwide success of the streaming series The Chosen, has elevated a very niche genre of film to a new level of mainstream acceptance.

A key player in this new wave of faith-based filmmaking is the Kingdom Story Company, a film and TV studio founded by brothers Andrew and John Erwin, Kevin Downes, and Tony Young. In an exclusive partnership with Lionsgate, Kingdom Story Company is focused on creating life-changing content from a faith-based context as told by a variety of talented storytellers and filmmakers.

The next movie set to be released by Kingdom Story Company is Ordinary Angels, a drama based on the true story of a struggling hairdresser who rallies her Louisville, Kentucky community to help a widowed father save his critically ill daughter, all while the state is hit by a major snowstorm.

Directed by Jon Gunn (The Case for Christ) and scripted by filmmaker brothers Andrew and Jon Erwin (American Underdog) - based on an earlier draft by Kelly Fremon Craig (Are You There God? It's Me Margaret.) and Oscar-nominated actress Meg Tilly (Agnes of God) - Ordinary Angels promises to live up to the Kingdom Story Company mission as an uplifting movie of faith and humanity.

Read on for everything you need to know about Ordinary Angels.

When and Where Is Ordinary Angels Releasing?

Ordinary Angels will release in theaters across the US on October 13, 2023, through Lionsgate. Ironically, this Friday the 13th date also marks the release of the legacy sequel The Exorcist: Believer directed by David Gordon Green, giving audiences a choice between light and dark religious-themed entertainment.

Watch the Trailer for Ordinary Angels

The trailer for Ordinary Angels was released on May 2, 2023. The trailer begins with the words “My name is Sharon, and I am an alcoholic with a splitting headache” as we are introduced to Hilary Swank’s struggling yet kind-hearted hairdresser from Louisville, Kentucky, as “If It Makes You Happy” by Sheryl Crowe plays in the background.

Encouraged to find a purpose that is bigger than she is, Sharon is moved by the story of a five-year-old local girl who is desperately waiting for a liver transplant. It is here that we meet Ed (Alan Ritchson), a recently widowed blue-collar father of two daughters (including the young girl with liver failure) who is $400,000 in debt in medical bills. Sharon becomes an advocate for Ed and his family, taking on the medical bureaucracy while also raising money for their medical costs.

What’s the Plot of Ordinary Angels About?

Set in 1994, Ordinary Angels tells the true story of Sharon Stevens (Hilary Swank), a fierce yet struggling hairdresser and recovering alcoholic from small-town Kentucky, who finds purpose in her life when she meets Ed Schmitt (Alan Ritchson), a widower and blue-collar worker who is raising two daughters on his own, the youngest of which, Michelle, was born with a liver deficiency and is in desperate need of a liver transplant.

Using her skills as a small business owner, Sharon becomes an advocate for the Schmitt family, raising money and representing the family against a medical bureaucracy that prioritizes money over lives. When a snowstorm hits Kentucky on the same night that Michelle needs to be transported to a children’s hospital in Nebraska, Sharon brings the community together to help Ed save his daughter.

Who’s in the Cast of Ordinary Angels?

Ordinary Angels stars Hilary Swank as Sharon Stevens. Swank is known for her Oscar-winning roles in Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby, and currently stars in the ABC drama series Alaska Daily. Starring alongside Swank is Alan Ritchson as Ed Schmitt. Ritchson recently had a star making performance as Jack Reacher in the Prime Video series Reacher. Ritchson previously starred in Blue Mountain State and Titans, and will next star in Fast X. Nancy Travis, who is known for her roles in the sitcom Last Man Standing and the Netflix series The Kominsky Method stars as Barbara Schmitt. Amy Acker, who is known for her roles in the supernatural drama series Angel, the action series Alias, and the sci-fi crime series Person of Interest, stars as Theresa Schmitt.

Who Made Ordinary Angels?

Ordinary Angels is directed by Jon Gunn, who previously directed The Case for Christ and Do You Believe? Gunn also wrote the screenplays for American Underdog and Jesus Revolution. Producing the film are David Beal (Here. Is. Better), Jon Berg (Doctor Sleep), Johnathan Dorfman (Choke), Kevin Downes (Woodlawn), Andrew Erwin (Jesus Revolution), Jon Erwin (American Underdog), Sarah E. Johnson (Rules Don’t Apply), and award-winning musician Dave Matthews. Cinematography is provided by Maya Bankovic (Mayor of Kingstown), with music by Pancho Burgos-Goizueta (Righteous Thieves) and editing by Parker Adams (Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon).

Image via Lionsgate

