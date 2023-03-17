Lionsgate has set a Fall release date for its next drama Ordinary Angels starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson. The movie is helmed by The Unbreakable Boy director Jon Gunn, and based on a true story billed as an “inspiring tale of faith, everyday miracles, and ordinary angels.” The studio also released new images from the upcoming movie, giving us a good look at the leading actors as well as the hopeful somber nature of the movie.

The feature follows a fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky, Sharon Steves, who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets a widower working hard to make ends meet for his two daughters, Ed Schmitt. As his youngest daughter waits for a liver transplant, Sharon sets her mind to helping the family and goes all out for it.

Where Have You Seen the Cast of Ordinary Angels Before?

2 times Academy Award winner Swank is currently headlining ABC’s Alaska Daily as disgraced reporter Eileen Fitzgerald, who is on a quest to find both personal and professional redemption. Her other credits include Kimberly Peirce's Boys Don't Cry, Million Dollar Baby, Freedom Writers, The Homesman, Logan Lucky, The Hunt, and Fatale to name a few. She’ll be next seen in features like Greg Kwedar’s Nar and Miles Joris-Peyrafitte’s Mother's Milk starring alongside Olivia Cooke, Jack Reynor, and more.

Image via Lionsgate

RELATED: 'Reacher' Season 2: Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Ritchson is riding high on the success of Amazon’s spy drama Reacher which recently wrapped production on the second season. His other notable characters include playing, Hank Hall aka the Hawk on the HBO Max series Titans, he also played Aquaman/Arthur Curry on The CW superhero series Smallville, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and Dark Web: Cicada 3301 among others. Well known for his action roles, it’ll be a refreshing change to see the actor for once in a drama like Ordinary Angels. He’ll be next seen in Vin Diesel’s much anticipated Fast X and Guy Ritchie’s The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare alongside Henry Cavill, Cary Elwes, Alex Pettyfer, and more.

Along with Swank and Ritchson in the leading roles, Ordinary Angels also casts Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing), Castle star Tamala Jones, Amy Acker (The Watchful Eye), along with Gotham's Drew Powell, Joe Pickett’s Skywalker Hughes, and young actor Emily Mitchell (Women Talking). Gunn directs from a screenplay by Meg Tilly, and Kelly Fremon Craig. While it is produced by Kevin Downes, Jon Berg, Roy Lee, Johnathan Dorfman, Dave Matthews, David Beal, Sarah Johnson, Jon Erwin, and Andrew Erwin.

Ordinary Angels will premiere on October 13. In the meantime, you can also take a look at Alaska Daily below: