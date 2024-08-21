The Big Picture Alan Ritchson shines in Ordinary Angels alongside Hilary Swank, delivering a moving performance in this touching true story.

The film's success on Max and positive critical reception highlight Ritchson's growing appeal in Hollywood across various genres.

Despite some mixed reviews, Ritchson's portrayal as a tough but tender-hearted character adds depth to the emotional narrative of Ordinary Angels.

Alan Ritchson, best known for his role as Jack Reacher in the hit series Reacher, is experiencing continued success with his latest film Ordinary Angels, which has become a standout hit on Max. The film, which has earned an A+ CinemaScore and an impressive 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, has quickly climbed into Max's Top 10, demonstrating Ritchson’s growing appeal in Hollywood.

Ordinary Angels is a moving drama that tells the true story of a determined woman who rallies a community to help a little girl in desperate need of a liver transplant. Ritchson stars alongside the talented Hilary Swank, a two-time Academy Award winner, who plays the lead role of Sharon Stevens, the woman at the heart of this inspiring tale. The film also features a strong supporting cast, including Amy Acker, known for her roles in Angel and Person of Interest, and Nancy Travis from Last Man Standing.

The powerful performances by Ritchson, Swank, and the rest of the cast have been widely praised, contributing to the film's strong critical reception. The combination of a compelling narrative, strong character portrayals, and emotional depth has made Ordinary Angels a hit with both audiences and critics alike.

Is 'Ordinary Angels' Worth Watching?

Image via Lionsgate

With its success on Max, Ordinary Angels is proving to be another significant milestone in Ritchson's career, showcasing his versatility as an actor and his ability to connect with audiences across a variety of genres. As the film continues to climb in popularity, it’s clear that Ritchson, alongside Swank and the talented cast, has delivered a memorable and impactful performance. In the review by Collider's Taylor Gates, the film was a mixed bag but Ritchson's performance was a standout:

Still, it must be said that Ritchson does an admirable job in his role as well. It’s the writing — not the acting — that’s the main issue here. The macho construction worker with a warm heart under all his muscles and a soft side when it comes to his little girls is a trope, but it’s one that undeniably makes you feel all warm and fuzzy inside — even if the delivery is heavy-handed. Ritchson feels like he’s trodding the well-worn trail that David Harbour is blazing in Stranger Things or Pedro Pascal is walking in The Last of Us, except the villain is terminal illness instead of monsters or zombies.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Ordinary Angels and other top-performing movies on Max.