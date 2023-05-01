There are few forces more powerful in this world than the kindness of humanity. When people get together for the purpose of good, they can move mountains and make miracles happen for their fellow man. That's the general message on full display in the new trailer for Ordinary Angels, an inspiring drama starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson. Swank stars as Sharon, a hairdresser who finds a purpose in life by aiding a widower and his two daughters in their darkest hour.

In the trailer, Sharon first gets the idea to help the struggling family after seeing their plight in the paper. They're as wholesome as it gets with Ritchson playing the patriarch Ed who tries his best to take care of his daughters while saying goodbye to his wife. It's not easy for them, though. Hospital bills are crushing Ed who just doesn't make enough money to stay out of the red. On top of that, his youngest daughter Michelle (Emily Mitchell) is critically ill and waiting for a kidney transplant. The family's a bit of a mess, but so is Sharon who shows up with cash in hand and a plan. She lights up their life and pulls every string she can to help them, even schmoozing higher-ups to get their medical bills reduced. The hits just keep coming for Ed, however, when Michelle's condition takes a turn for the worst and the only way to save her is to deliver her to a children's hospital via plane.

Ordinary Angels is based on a true story of real-life heroism that saw a hairdresser rally a community together to save a dying child by clearing a path to reach her flight during the historic 1994 North American cold wave. The final scenes of the trailer depict that very same event, showing droves of people taking to the streets with shovels in hand in the name of good. It's a heartwarming note to end on, reflecting on the film's message of having faith and believing in everyday miracles.

Who Helped Bring the Story of Ordinary Angels to Life?

In addition to Swank and Ritchson, the film features Nancy Travis, Tamala Jones, Amy Acker, Drew Powell, and Skywalker Hughes among its cast. Ordinary Angels comes from Jon Gunn who's no stranger to directing faith-based films including his last feature The Case for Christ in 2017. Gunn was also attached as a writer to the recent religious revival hit Jesus Revolution. Kelly Fremon Craig, who recently wrote and directed the Judy Blume adaptation Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret teamed with Meg Tilly to pen the screenplay for Gunn's latest.

Recently, Ordinary Angels graced CinemaCon as part of the upcoming slate for Lionsgate throughout the rest of the year. It was one of four highly-anticipated films sharing the spotlight at the media event, joining The Expendables 4, Saw X, and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. All four films are slated to hit theaters near the end of the year with Gunn's film rolling out on October 13. Check out the trailer below: