Miracles abound in a new trailer for Jon Gunn’s (The Case for Christ, The Week) next faith-based movie, Ordinary Angels. With a stacked cast that includes Hilary Swank (Boys Don’t Cry) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher), the true story of how the world can be changed by the kindness of one stranger will undoubtedly prove to be the next favorite for its faith-based fandom.

In the second trailer to be released for the title, we meet Swank’s Sharon, “just a ticked-off hairdresser with a splittin’ headache.” So, you know, a real down-home gal. In case you couldn’t tell, she’s a tough-as-nails lady who won’t take “no” for an answer - but don’t worry because she’ll be the first to tell you! After crashing a funeral for a woman she’s never met, Sharon decides that her calling is to take the family’s youngest daughter under her wing. Why? Because she’s in desperate need of a liver transplant and Sharon thinks she can help with that.

Lending her unsolicited assistance to the grieving widower (Ritchson) - who at one point describes Sharon as “a mess” - the Kentucky hairdresser grinds gears and begins to rake in money for the family in need. Unsure if he wants to take the cash that others are providing to help his daughter get the medical attention she needs (because as he says—he’s the man of the house), the distraught father will have to find a way to accept the aid and love of complete strangers. When their small window of opportunity to get the young girl in for a life-saving surgery arrives during a historic snowstorm, the family—with a little help from their city—will beat all the odds to ensure her survival in this heartfelt flick.

Who Else is Involved with 'Ordinary Angels'?

Along with the one-two punch of Oscar-winner Swank and action-man Ritchson, the film also stars Amy Acker (Angel), Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing), Tamala Jones (Castle), Emily Mitchell (Women Talking), Drew Powell (Gotham), and Skywalker Hughes (Joe Pickett). The writing team boasts the talents of Academy Award-nominated actress-turned-novelist Meg Tilly (Agnes of God) and The Edge of Seventeen writer and director Kelly Fremon Craig.

Building quite the repertoire in faith-based films, director Gunn has been involved with the genre since his 2000 title, Mercy Streets. Since then, he’s held credits on such productions as American Underdog, I Still Believe, Jesus Revolution, and more.

The true story of Ordinary Angels flies into theaters on October 13, 2023, ironically premiering alongside David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist: Believer. Check out the latest trailer below.