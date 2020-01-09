The Trailer for ‘Ordinary Love’ with Liam Neeson & Lesley Manville Is Just Nice

0

On Valentine’s Day, 2020, how would you like to spend your day at the cinema? Would you like to spend it watching the journey of an utterly kind, wholesome, lovely couple loving the absolute shit out of each other, and dealing with an unexpected roadblock with good grace and humor? Yeah! That sounds pretty friggin’ great, right? Then you’ve simply gotta watch the trailer for Ordinary Love, a romantic drama coming to select cinemas on February 14, 2020.

Liam Neeson (Love Actually) and Lesley Manville (a complete 180 from her acidic role in Phantom Thread) star as a couple who, by every single possible metric, love each other deeply and easily. But when Manville’s character is diagnosed with breast cancer, the two must summon every ounce of courage, vulnerability, and heartfelt gesture to survive and thrive. The performers look so at ease with each other, boosted by a lovely screenplay from Irish playwright Owen McCafferty and gentle, naturalized direction from duo Lisa Barros D’Sa and Glenn Leyburn (Good Vibrations). It just… really looks like a goddamn wholesome movie, one that will cause you to shed a tear while your heart grows bigger. And isn’t that what we want from a movie these days?

Check out the official trailer for Ordinary Love below, followed by its official synopsis. The film comes to select theatres Valentine’s Day. For more on all things romantice, check out the first look for the upcoming Netflix film To All the Boys I Love: P.S. I Still Love You. Plus, check out the best romance movies you can stream on Netflix right now. And if you wanna watch another trailer of a very good couple falling in love, here’s The Photograph.