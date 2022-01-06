Considered a classic from its initial release in 1980, Ordinary People is now receiving an updated release on remastered Blu-ray. The film is being remastered and distributed by Paramount Home Entertainment and will be available to purchase later this year.

Originally based on the Judith Guest novel of the same name, Ordinary People tells the story of the Jarrett family as they struggle to overcome the attempted suicide of their son Conrad, an attempt that was brought on from unresolved grief and guilt after the death of his brother Buck in a sailing accident. Timothy Hutton takes on the role of Conrad, the conflicted younger Jarrett son, and Mary Tyler Moore takes on the role of the matriarch who refuses to view with any honesty the breadth of the damage inflicted by their collective trauma. Joining the core cast is the legendary Donald Sutherland as the Jarrett patriarch, who attempts to mediate tensions between his wife and his surviving son.

The film was directed by iconic actor Robert Redford, and served as his directorial debut. In addition to directing the film, Redford also oversaw the 4K film transfer. Ordinary People is essential for any film-lover. Upon its release, the film was hailed as “an intelligent, perceptive, and deeply moving film” by Roger Ebert then of the Chicago Sun-Times, and was called “a powerfully intimate domestic drama” by Todd McCarthy of Variety. Additionally, the film took home four Academy Awards after its initial release, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Writing, Screenplay Based on Material from Another Medium, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role, which was awarded to Timothy Hutton.

The new Blu-ray release will include several special features, including:

"Swimming in the Rose Garden": In this new featurette, Best Supporting Actor Oscar® winner Timothy Hutton reflects on filming Ordinary People and the intriguing approach director Robert Redford took to create a feeling of isolation on set.

"Feeling is Not Selective": Acclaimed American novelist Judith Guest discusses her novel and the process involved in adapting it for film.

Theatrical Trailer: Relive the magic of Ordinary People's theatrical trailer.

The new Ordinary People Blu-ray release will be available to purchase starting March 29, 2022, and will feature collectible packaging.

