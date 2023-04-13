Any who played The Oregon Trail will remember the brutality of the edutainment game. From random illness and injuries to navigating rivers, there was no shortage of ways for a party of travelers to fall apart much like the real-life journey. The first trailer for Paramount's Organ Trail takes that concept and gives it a horror edge, showcasing the terrifying reality of encountering bandits along the journey. Riverdale's Zoé De Grand Maison stars in the film as Abigail, a young woman who loses her entire family to a vicious gang and is forced to survive alone in the Montana winter.

The trailer kicks off with a shot that feels like an homage to the classic game, showing a line of four horses crossing through the snow. It then introduces Abigail and her family who are regretting their decision to set out in the middle of a winter storm. Although they make it out alright, they come across a small settlement where it appears everyone has been slaughtered save for a lone woman. That night, they find out exactly who's responsible when the bloodthirsty bandits arrive, slitting the throats of Abigail's family members and taking her as their captive along with her family's horse. She pulls off a daring escape and even meets some potentially friendly faces, but the danger has far from passed.

Abigail's only goal in mind, aside from surviving the brutal conditions of 1870 Montana, is to get back her lone physical possession - the family horse. The rest of the trailer showcases just how deadly these bandits are though. They have no qualms about murdering whoever they come across in as brutal a fashion as possible, even taking joy in finding new ways to take lives and rack up their body count. Their sights are now fixated on Abigail too as they fear she could lead the law to them. Things take an especially creepy turn as the footage draws to a close with a close-up shot of a horrifically burned man uttering an ominous "Honey, I'm home."

Image via Paramount

Who Will Go On the Organ Trail With De Grand Maison?

Organ Trail hails from Reno 911! and Drop Dead Gorgeous director Michael Patrick Jann whose last directing credit was on the Netflix series Daybreak in 2019. Meg Turner makes their feature debut as a writer, penning the screenplay for Jann. Taking the brutal journey on-screen with De Grand Maison will be Nicholas Logan, Olivia Applegate, Michael Abbott Jr., Jessica Frances Dukes, Clé Bennett, and Sam Trammell.

With the trailer, Organ Trail also set a surprise theatrical release date of April 14 in select theaters. It's also due out on digital platforms on May 12. Check out the bloody trailer below.