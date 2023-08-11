The 2010s certainly saw the rise of many great writers or directors, with some of the best work over the last decade coming from fresh names in the industry. With the likes of Greta Gerwig (Barbie) and Ari Aster (Hereditary) now titans of the industry, it can seem surprising to learn that, as of about 15 years ago, their names were barely a thought in anyone's mind. Another excellent example of this, and someone who has had a meteoric rise over the past ten or so years, is Ava DuVernay.

The director has amassed an enormous fan base, with the eyes of millions fixed on what her next project may be. That project, titled Origin, is on its way, with plenty of people already citing it as one to watch later this year. So, with all that in mind, here is everything we know about Origin so far.

Editor's Note: This article was updated on December 19, 2023.

When Is 'Origin' Coming Out?

Origin The unspoken system that has shaped America and chronicles how lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions. Director Ava DuVernay Cast Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor , Jon Bernthal , Niecy Nash-Betts , Blair Underwood , Finn Wittrock Rating PG-13 Runtime 135 minutes Main Genre Biography Genres Biography , Drama

Unfortunately, there is not yet a confirmed release date for Origin. However, that being said, the film made its debut in September at the Venice International Film Festival, and just before the premiere, it was announced that NEON had acquired the distribution rights. The film is now confirmed to arrive in select theaters on January 19, 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Origin'?

In 2020, it was first announced that DuVernay would be taking on this project alongside Netflix. However, by January 2023, Netflix was no longer attached to the project. Unfortunately, the film will be given a limited release, so it won't be shown worldwide. However, Origin will likely land on Hulu like NEON's previous films.

Is There A Trailer For 'Origin'?

After the release of some emotional first-look images, the first teaser for Origin finally dropped on September 5, 2023. Watch it in the player above and read on to find out who's starring in this highly-anticipated movie.

On December 15, the full trailer for Origin was released. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer offers us even greater insight into the story DuVernay is crafting.

Who Is Starring In 'Origin'?

With anything DuVernay touching seemingly turning to gold, and with this film already being touted early for potential Oscar nominations, it was unsurprising when, in January 2023, it was revealed that the movie had acquired a star-studded line-up. Applying their talented acting chops to Origin are the likes of Jon Bernthal (The Bear), Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Hamilton), Myles Frost (MJ the Musical), Victoria Pedretti (You), Leonardo Nam (Westworld), Audra McDonald (The Good Fight), Donna Mills (Nope), Blair Underwood (L.A. Law), and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story). Many other skilled actors will appear in Origin, with the cast list alone enough for many to want to purchase their theater ticket.

What Is 'Origin' About, And What Is It Based On?

Given DuVernay's remarkable record of tackling racial discrimination in US history through her work, upon the release of the 2020 New York Times bestselling non-fiction book Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents by Isabel Wilkerson, it felt right that any potential movie adaptation would go DuVernay's way. The book itself dives deep into the caste system in the US and its hidden features that provide an uneven playing field upon birth based on social hierarchy. In the book, Wilkerson travels the world scouting personal tales that provide a wider view into how this system is destroying lives and analyzes those individual tales through the magnifying glass of one nation's traditions and political structure. So, we know thematically what Origin will be about. With DuVernay's strong socio-political beliefs, fans can feel sure these themes may take precedence over the film's central narrative. The current official synopsis of Origin reads:

"The unspoken system that has shaped America and chronicles how lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions."

Who Is Behind 'Origin'?

Unsurprisingly, DuVernay will be reprising her triple-threat role for Origin, acting as director, writer, and producer. DuVernay is joined by fellow producer Paul Garnes (Selma) and co-executive producer Thane Watkins (Deadpool). The film's music is composed by the great Kris Bowers (Bridgerton), with cinematographer Matthew J. Lloyd (Captain Marvel) also applying his unending talents to the project after his long successes within the MCU. With so much buzz surrounding the film and with a great cast and crew at its helm, it is no wonder why Origin is looking like one of the most unmissable movies coming to the second half of 2023.

Ava DuVernay Movies That You Can Watch Right Now

Selma: Once again filled to the brim with DuVernay's wonderfully unapologetic stance on cultural topics, Selma, based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches, was a public and critical hit upon release leading to many an award nomination and win. Starring the likes of Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction), David Oyelowo (The Help), and Tom Wilkinson (Grand Budapest Hotel), the film blends hard-hitting dialogue with beautiful imagery to create a truly unique ode to one of the most important moments in the civil rights movement.

13th: As one of Netflix's most well-received documentaries, 13th is the perfect watch for those who love DuVernay's political edge, with this film beautifully exploring the "intersection of race, justice, and mass incarceration in the United States." Not to be taken lightly, much like DuVernay's other work, 13th is high on the list of her triumphs and is a must-watch for those who consider themselves fans of hers, or indeed those who do not. The film is available to watch right now on Netflix.

I Will Follow: DuVernay's feature film debut is still considered one of her best by fans and for good reason. Shot in just 11 days and on a measly budget of $50,000, DuVernay burst onto the filmmaking scene by proving just how talented she is at writing, directing, and producing. Following a single day in a grieving woman's (Salli Richardson-Whitfield) life, I Will Follow introduces twelve characters throughout the narrative that help her to progress in her grieving process and move forward. It is a beautiful film that proves budget does not dictate quality and is a shining example of Ava DuVernay's extraordinary talent.

