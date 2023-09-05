The Big Picture Ava DuVernay has consistently delivered captivating stories that put society under a reflective lens, and she does so again with her latest film Origin.

Origin has an all-star cast and will reach theaters nationwide later in the year.

The trailer for Origin showcases the beautiful cinematography and gives insight into the powerful story that DuVernay has in store for viewers.

Ava DuVernay is recognized as one of the most visionary directors today. Known for her work on Selma or the series When They See Us, DuVernay has consistently delivered spellbinding and captivating stories that put society under a reflective lens, and she's doing so again with her latest film Origin. Set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival tomorrow, NEON has acquired the film from the Oscar-nominee right before the film is also set to have a gala at the Toronto Film Festival later this week.

Origin has an all-star cast, including Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal, Niecy Nash-Betts, Vera Farmiga, Audra

McDonald, Nick Offerman, Blair Underwood, Finn Wittrock, Jasmine Cephas-Jones, and Connie Nielsen. NEON got the rights through a competitive bid for the film and has said that Origin will reach theaters nationwide later in the year. DuVernay's inclusion at the Venice Film Festival is historic as the director is "the first African-American woman director in competition in Venice Film Festival’s eighty-year history."

Origin is based on Caste: the Origin of Our Discontents and focuses on Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson as she pens her seminal book. The trailer itself takes us through time in a way that only DuVernay can do. "Everywhere...All over the place...There's connective tissue," the trailer says underscored by the beautiful cinematography that DuVernay's films are known for.

The Beauty of Ava DuVernay's Work

Whether it is a hard-hitting history or bringing to life the amazing work of Madeleine L'Engle to life with her film A Wrinkle in Time, DuVernay creates a world all its own for each of her films. The trailer for Origin gives a bit of insight into what DuVernay has in store for viewers while still keeping us on the edge of our seats. Check out the trailer and full synopsis below: