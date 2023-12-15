The Big Picture A gripping and moving trailer for Ava DuVernay's upcoming project Origin has been released, adapted from Isabel Wilkerson's book "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents."

The stellar cast including Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, and Jon Bernthal, and delivers excellency in this love story turned journey of self-discovery.

The film will have a limited theatrical release on January 19, 2024.

Today, NEON has released an incredibly gripping and moving trailer for the Academy Award-nominee Ava DuVernay’s upcoming project, Origin. Known for telling compelling and powerful stories in her previous works such as Selma and 13th, this time DuVernay has adapted journalist and novelist Isabel Wilkerson’s book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, for the big screen. With a stellar cast performing at the top tier of excellency, the drama stars critically hailed names including Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard), Niecy Nash (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), and Jon Bernthal (The Many Saints of Newark).

At first glance, the trailer paints Origin as a love story between Bernthal’s Brett and Ellis’ Isabel as the two meet on the day of Brett’s birthday. Sparks immediately fly between the two, and it seems to be a happily ever after situation, but the fadeout to a funeral points to a different ending. Driven by the loss of her beloved, Isabel sets out to understand more about the world around her - its past, present and future. She travels the globe, reads books, and - most importantly - interacts with people from all walks of life as she pens what will become Caste. Blending the inspiring with the heartbreaking, DuVernay makes it impossible for the viewer to not feel the highs and lows of Isabel’s incredible journey.

Who Else Is In Origin?

Joining Bernthal, Nash, and Ellis, Origin will also feature performances by Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring franchise), Nick Offerman (The Last of Us), Audra McDonald (The Gilded Age), Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), Blair Underwood (L.A. Law), Jasmine Cephas-Jones (Hamilton), and Connie Nielsen (Gladiator). The film marks a reunion between the filmmaker and two of the stars, as DuVernay had previously worked alongside Nash on Selma and Underwood on I Will Follow. Along with directing, DuVernay also penned the project’s script and served as a producer alongside Paul Garnes, who also produced Selma and Duvernay’s 2012 award festival favorite, Middle of Nowhere. Likewise, Origin has also been a favorite on this year’s festival circuit, garnering praise at such events as the Venice International Film Festival and the Virginia Film Festival.

Where Can I Watch Origin?

Unfortunately, Origin won’t be receiving a full theatrical release, as only select cities will be screening the film beginning on January 19, 2024. As of right now, no streaming announcement has been made, but it’s likely that the title will ultimately end up on Hulu as that’s where a majority of NEON films have landed. You can check out the trailer above and read everything we know about the upcoming film in our guide.