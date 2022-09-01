The Halloween season is upon us and there are a ton of great new physical releases in the horror genre coming our way in the next couple of months. Popular films like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Army of Darkness, and The Fog are all coming to the 4K format, but one of the most underrated horror films of the 20th century was 1979s The Amityville Horror directed by Stuart Rosenberg. Now this classic haunted house thriller based on the horrific true events depicted in Jay Anson’s book of the same name is coming to 4K for the first time thanks to Vinegar Syndrome.

The new release will see a newly restored 4K scan of the original 35mm camera negative and comes with a ton of spooky special features. The special features include a brand new making-of documentary "My Amityville Diaries" which will feature interviews from screenwriter Sandor Stern and stars Meeno Peluce, Don Stroud, Marc Vahanian, and Amy Wright. The release will also include past features like an archival making-of documentary "For God's Sake, Get Out!" featuring interviews with stars James Brolin and actress Margot Kidder, an interview with Amityville’s composer Lalo Schifrin in "Haunted Melodies: A Journey Inside the Music That Makes Horror Come Alive", and a commentary track by Dr. Hans Holzer who's the author of Murder in Amityville. On top of that, Vinegar Syndrome’s release will see the film in its original unaltered theatrical surround mix for the first time on any home video format.

Amityville Horror feels like a forgotten franchise when compared to other genre hits of the 70s and 80s like Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Halloween, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. It came at a time when haunted house films like The Haunting were being phased out for the fresh new slasher sub-genre. Released in 1979, Amityville dropped during the heart of that new bloody craze, between Halloween and Friday the 13th. It also doesn’t help that the franchise is now best known for its laughable direct-to-video cannon fodder. Since the original, the series has seen nearly 40 films, almost all direct-to-video. It has gotten so bad that the franchise has already been to space, hilariously haunted the Karens of the world, and will even spook up Thanksgiving dinner this November in the appropriately titled Amityville Thanksgiving.

RELATED: Why 'The Amityville Horror' Just Won't Die

Even though the series has lost its mind in the time since that doesn’t take away from the power of the amazing original. The Amityville Horror is a campy yet dark haunted house thriller, bolstered by some satisfyingly intense performances. Both Brolin and Kidder knocked it out of the park and perfectly sold this family under supernatural duress. There were many haunted house movies before and after this film, but this possession nightmare has become the template of the modern “Based on a True Story” haunted house narrative. Without this film, we wouldn’t have other classics like the mega-popular Conjuring franchise. Amityville has had a presence in that series as well as it served as the opening to The Conjuring 2. The famous Warrens, who are the center of The Conjuring universe, even had a small connection to this iconic house in real life.

Amityville Horror has never left the minds of genre fans in the last four decades, for better and for worse. However, you can relive the original classic with this amazing release from Vinegar Syndrome. This release comes in two variations. A special edition with a slipcover and a normal edition without a slipcover. The special edition is $36.99 while the normal edition is $32.99. It’s important to note that this 4K release is limited to 6,000 units, so it’s best to act fast if you’re a fan of this film. You can order The Amityville Horror on Vinegar Syndrome's website now. Check out the original trailer for this horror classic down below.