Manga is the driving force of stories in Japan, despite what fans might think, since they almost always become mainstream anime, such as One Piece or Jujutsu Kaisen. However, anime doesn't need to be adapted from manga; it is the most common practice. Sometimes, the best series comes straight from the mind of a creator onto the small screen, with many original anime that changed the game and became beloved.

Original anime are series without any source material, with the director or creator coming up with the story specifically for the medium. Fans would be shocked to learn how many legendary original anime there are, which is why the list ranks the ten that fans must see. This list will rank them based on popularity, fan opinion, critical acclaim, story, animation, writing, influence, originality, and how essential they are, so get ready to see a lot of familiar names here.

10 'Space Dandy' (2014)

Created by Shinichirō Watanabe