Disney is a franchise like no other, presenting children with memorable characters, catchy songs, and moral lessons that shape their childhood. Disney’s moral lessons often capture a positive trait—and the wholesome "be yourself and be kind" vibe has won over viewers across generations, no matter which movies you watch. But, sometimes, our favorite stories don’t always tell good stories: whether intentions are misread or the subplots turned into lessons children probably shouldn’t follow.

Before the introduction of full computer-animated films, Disney utilized hand-drawn animations as early as the 1930s, which often featured messages and tropes that don't hold up under modern scrutiny. Original Disney movies—during the hand-drawn era of 1937 - 2009—encapsulate many lessons, from awful advice to essential life lessons. Some lessons encapsulate the whole movie’s storyline, while others are smaller but can still make an impact on impressionable minds, seen in films such as Alice in Wonderland and Hercules.

To Escape Reality When Things Get Hard

Although the magic of fantastical adventures makes up a large part of Disney films, it can be argued that the way that some characters enter these worlds can be a problematic lesson. As seen in movies such as Alice in Wonderland, The Jungle Book, and The Little Mermaid, our favorite protagonists escape the realities of a boring history lesson, a vengeful tiger, and a father's strict rules respectively.

The underlying lesson learned: escape reality when things get hard because avoiding it will ensure more fun to be had. When this trope is featured in many beloved Disney films, it promotes a harmful idea of how children should deal with their problems. In all fairness, however, the characters seem to utilize escapism in a long-winded attempt to realize their true path.

All Step-Mothers Are Evil

Featured in iconic original movies Cinderella and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the antagonist happens to be within the household—their step-mothers! In Cinderella, step-mother Lady Tremaine (Eleanor Audley) enslaves Cinderella (Ilene Woods) to a life of domesticity, cruelly keeping her away from meeting the Prince (Mike Douglas) in favor of her two biological daughters (Lucille Bliss and Rhoda Williams).

In Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Snow White’s (Adriana Caselotti) step-mother, the Queen (Lucille La Verne), grows envious of Snow White’s beauty, working to murder the only woman more beautiful than her. As many of the original Disney films do not feature a mother figure for the central characters, it seems more impactful that the two that exist are both women who relish their step-daughter’s misery.

Change Yourself For Love

As with most Disney films, love is the end goal; what better way to reach it than to change yourself to impress a stranger? Most notably in The Little Mermaid, and in a milder way in Aladdin, love is the all-attaining goal our protagonists reach for, where they will become deceitful and create an idealized version of themselves to win over their lover. In The Little Mermaid, Ariel (Jodi Benson) falls in love (at first sight) with Prince Eric (Christopher Daniel Barnes) but realizes that he will only love her if she is human.

Signing a deal with the sea witch Ursula (Pat Carroll), Ariel happily gives up her identity to be with Eric, despite no longer being able to speak. Aladdin follows the same vein, where, ashamed of his lower status, Aladdin (Scott Weinger) uses the Genie’s (Robin Williams) power to disguise him as the rich Prince Ali Ababwa in an attempt to woo Princess Jasmine (Linda Larkin). However, Aladdin’s ending works to rectify this, as Jasmine loves Aladdin regardless of his background.

Villains Are Ugly, Protagonists Are Attractive

Unattractive, disfigured, or showcasing some mark, Disney villains are made to reflect their bad personalities through their appearance, making them more unlikable to an audience. This contrasts the petite, conventionally attractive protagonists, whom the audience is meant to establish a connection with them to sympathize with their journey within the film.

Cruella De Vil (Betty Lou Gerson) from 101 Dalmatians and Yzma (Eartha Kitt) from The Emperor’s New Groove are classic examples of this. Promoting a stereotype that reinforces the importance of beauty in society, this subtle lesson learned from Disney films enters a superficial understanding of trustworthiness into a child’s mind.

Love Fixes Everything

True love’s kiss became a reoccurring plot point that resolves a conflict or even saves the life of the film’s main character. Aurora (Mary Costa) escapes a coma from a kiss, as does Snow White, whereas Tiana (Anika Noni Rose) and Belle (Paige O’Hara) transform their partners from animal to human.

This lesson works in two harmful ways: it promotes the idea that happiness only comes from being in a relationship and that love will fix any problems faced in life. These lessons, of course, are highly unrealistic and force the concept of relationships being a necessity in life rather than a choice.

Always Do What's Right

Sometimes, Disney characters face a moral dilemma beyond finding love and falling victim to a villain’s schemes. For example, Pinocchio (Dick Jones) traverses through his understanding of his conscience via temptations, manipulation, and the consequences of his actions. The story of Pinocchio aims to promote the idea that the easy path isn’t always the right one and that with diligence and courage, dilemmas can be solved.

Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) likewise faces a difficult task when she finds out her father (Soon-Tek Oh) has been conscripted by the Imperial Chinese Army to fight against the invading Huns. At the risk of her life, Mulan ventures into war disguised as a man, successfully saving China. The message to always do what’s right, no matter how hard it is, is a positive outlook on life that creates resilience and a strong sense of morality.

Beauty Lies Within

In a world that often favors a superficial perception of a person’s identity (and Disney’s reinforcement of being "ugly" makes you a villain, while being attractive means you're trustworthy and good), it is an important lesson to learn about looking beyond what you see. A classic example is in Beauty and the Beast, where Belle is first frightened by the Beast (Robby Benson) until they both learn to love each other.

A notable mention where the "ugly" never changes, but is given a chance, is The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Quasimodo (Tom Hulce), a deformed man with a hunchback, finally becomes accepted in the world when his selflessness in helping others saves many lives.

Fight For Other's Rights

The idea of justice, bravery, and fighting inequality is vital in promoting selfless individuals who aren’t afraid to defend others in the face of adversity. Disney films such as Mulan, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Robin Hood showcase a protagonist who fights in the army, saves the land her people live on, protects those in the wake of a potential genocide, and spreads wealth across the townsfolk, respectively.

These characters face death and worse, but their moral compass guides them to face adversity with determination. The lesson of selflessness is important for younger audiences, whose life perceptions are generally still concerned with themselves.

Take The Time To Learn About Someone 'Different'

Different can be scary to encounter, for understanding and relatability are impaired. A great moral lesson Disney movies have provided is to take the time to learn about someone "different" from yourself, whether that may be culturally, geographically, or through a person’s looks or skills.

Movies like Hercules and Tarzan actively make this lesson a core part of their plot. Hercules (Tate Donovan) proves himself not to be worthy of being an outcast through his courage, and Tarzan (Tony Goldwyn) works to make both animals and Jane (Minnie Driver) understand who he is. If an individual stays in their own bubble of comfort, they miss out on understanding the world in a broader way and diminish the chance to meet valuable, interesting people.

Hard Work Always Pays Off

The most valuable moral lesson from Disney movies is that hard work always pays off in the end. As seen in The Princess and the Frog, The Sword in the Stone, Mulan, Hercules, and many more, the protagonist has a goal that they realize will be hard to achieve, and the main plot revolves around them figuring out ways to make their dream a reality.

Goals and ambitions can be achieved with hard work, diligence, and belief in oneself in the world of Disney: the same goes for real life, too!

