It's common knowledge and opinion across the pop-culture space that major studio remakes of classic films are never as good as the originals. There are countless reasons for these being considered failures. Studios always manage to do remakes of films that were perfect before and had absolutely no reason to be remade whatsoever. The studio most infamous for doing this at the moment is Walt Disney Studios, but they're not the only guilty party when it comes to the issue of terrible remakes.

Too often, though, the poor quality of the remakes is focused on far more than the stellar quality of the originals that came before. Rather than discussing how bad the remakes of films are, it's time to take things in a more positive direction and talk about how great the originals of said remakes are.

10 'The Evil Dead' (1983)

Directed by Sam Raimi

The film that not only started one of the best horror franchises out there, but also helped kick-start the legendary Sam Raimi's career. The Evil Dead was groundbreaking when it released in 1983 and continues to be to this day. For very good reason, too. It's the definition of a cult classic and manages to be the perfect combination of scary, genuine and silly all at once. It spawned an entire, well-reviewed franchise, which takes quality to do.

Compared to the 2013 reboot, Evil Dead, the original shines far brighter and that is mostly thanks to the genius mind of Sam Raimi. His inherent style and ability to balance tones is what made The Evil Dead so special in the first place. His creative touch is something that cannot be replicated and all it takes is one viewing of the film to see why. It's his directorial debut, and he defines everything that would come to be tropes of the series. Evil Dead simply lacks the sincerity that The Evil Dead carries thanks to Raimi's writing and directing. It's one thing to follow up a classic with a sequel, but to remake it and try to capture that magic is a much harder task. For those looking for a good horror experience, returning to The Evil Dead is the perfect choice.

9 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Directed by William Wyler

Ben-Hur has the best of both worlds when it comes to what makes a great film. It has grand and admirable spectacle while maintaining incredibly compelling characters and a plot that keeps viewers engaged. The film depicts Judah Ben-Hur (Charlton Heston) as his family is taken into slavery due to him actively acting against the tyranny of the Roman Empire. Everything changes for him, though, when he has a chance encounter with Jesus Christ (Claude Heater), everything changes for him.

The comparison between Ben-Hur and its 2016 reboot is astounding. The immense charm and tangibility of the completely practical sets makes the original film feel so much more genuine and real compared to the reboot, which was made in an era with far more visual effects and CGI. It's said all the time in the modern day, but practical sets, stunts and effects just can't be beaten in comparison to CGI. Ben-Hur is one of the greatest examples of spectacle done well at such an early time in cinema history.

8 'The Karate Kid' (1984)

Directed by John G. Avildsen

Everyone, especially now (thanks to Cobra Kai), knows the legend of The Karate Kid. Upon release, The Karate Kid took over the world and became an absolute staple of the 80s. Whether it be the masterfully choreographed and executed action or wonderful performances by the likes of Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita and William Zabka, The Karate Kid has something for everyone. It went on to get a reboot starring Jaden Smith and the legendary Jackie Chan in 2010. The reboot actually wasn't bad and executed pretty well, which is a given if a film is going to have Jackie Chan. But one can only get so close to passing up a legend.

While the reboot actually has a lot of good changes (like the character of Dre Parker moving to China rather than Southern California), the original telling of this legend was simply too good to be passed up. The original's choreography and character relationships are killer. The relationship between Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Miyagi is unbeatable and while Dre Parker and Mr. Han's connection is great, it's nothing compared to the original mentor and mentee.

7 'Hellboy' (2004)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Industry titan Guillermo del Toro is, well, an industry titan. Bringing incredible films to life, like Pacific Rim, The Shape of Water and, of course, Hellboy. While it's not a perfect film and certainly not one of Guillermo del Toro's best, it's a project that truly changed the landscape of superhero cinema when it was released in 2004. In short, Hellboy was a big risk for Sony Pictures and Dark Horse Entertainment. It was quite unlike the films surrounding it at the time, like X-Men and Spider-Man.

But, against all odds, the film came out and critics praised del Toro's commitment to the source material, his distinctly unique vision and Ron Perlman's engaging performance. It felt refreshing and while it wasn't up to par with the likes of Spider-Man 2 (which came out the same year), it set itself apart and that allowed it to make a large, memorable impression on audiences. Which isn't easy to do. Especially when it comes to the superhero genre.

6 'The Mummy' (1999)

Directed by Stephen Sommers

Everyone loves a good Brendan Fraser film and The Mummy is no exception. The Mummy may have opened to somewhat mixed reviews in 1999, but over time it's become a certified cult classic. People's views on the film also significantly increased in popularity when the 2017 reboot was released, starring Tom Cruise. It's arguable that the poor quality of the reboot helped people see the good aspects of the 1999 film (itself a re-imagining of a 1930s Universal monster movie, though still notable for clearly inspiring the inferior, charmless 2017 film).

The best part of The Mummy is, obviously, Brendan Fraser. Everyone loves him, especially now, after his incredible performance in The Whale and lost performance in the canceled Batgirl film. As people go back to reminisce on his career, they've found themselves finding more and more love for his past work. The Mummy also has some great visuals that give a great Indiana Jones vibe. The action is exciting and engaging, making it a fun ride for everyone. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the reboot.

5 'The Lion King' (1994)

Directed by Roger Allers & Rob Minkoff

The 2019 remake may be one of the highest grossing films of all time, but it's nearly impossible to beat the original iteration of The Lion King. The 1994 film is an all-time classic and beloved by many. The songs are some of Disney's best, the voice acting is phenomenal and the animation still holds up to this day. The characters are expressive and convey emotions in a convincing and captivating way. Everything sells well and keeps audiences invested.

This isn't to say the remake isn't good. Of the unnecessary remakes Disney has made, The Lion King is the best. But the original simply holds the crown of being one of the best Disney animated films of all time. Matthew Broderick portrays Simba so well that he simply disappears into the role. So much so that some people didn't even realize it was him voicing Simba. He didn't even change his voice much, but the emotion he puts into the future king makes him feel genuine and real in a way many voice actors haven't.

4 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (1984)

Directed by Wes Craven

Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) is one of the most iconic horror characters of all time. Alongside the likes of Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger cemented himself as a terrifying and iconic figure immediately with the release of his first film, A Nightmare on Elm Street. The film introduced concepts that had never really been done in the horror genre before and set a new standard for what would come in the future of the genre.

The design of the legendary villain is also incredibly well done. It's unique and memorable, carving him into the memories of viewers everywhere. His burned and corroded skin paired with his deadly knife glove makes him something out of, well, a horror movie. He's terrifying and gross, which made audiences both fear and fall in love with his design.

3 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock is, by far, one of the most influential and popular directors of all time and his most iconic work is, arguably, the film Psycho is his best work. It's one of the cornerstones of the horror genre and unforgettable in every way. It was remade in 1998, but it was always going to be an uphill battle to try and surpass and honor the legacy of the original. There's a certain charm to the old filmmaking techniques and style of Hitchcock that is simply irreplaceable.

The biggest highlight of Psycho is the astonishing performances by Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh. Perkins' performance in Psycho is often noted as one of the best performances of that generation. The film is a masterclass in filmmaking and is often featured in film schools as a must-watch for students, as it's truly that good.