Earlier this year, Netflix showcased their big original movie line-up for 2022 and some of those movies have already made a big splash. Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds’ sci-fi action comedy The Adam Project was one of Netflix’s biggest releases back in March and the Rebel Wilson-led comedy Senior Year hit the service just last month. On the tv front, Netflix’s biggest series, including Russian Doll, Bridgerton, and Love, Death, & Robots, returned for new seasons and Stranger Things just came back with the first half of its highly anticipated fourth season.

Now that June has finally rolled around, Netflix is set to try to dominate the summer with their very strong slate of upcoming movies and tv shows. From some star-studded original flicks to big returning fan-favorite series, Netflix’s summer rollout is sure to please subscribers.

Hustle (Releases on June 8th)

Netflix is kicking off its summer with a new sports dramedy starring Adam Sandler and a bunch of NBA stars called Hustle.

The film sees Sandler play a former scout who discovers a talented international player (Juancho Hernangomez) while abroad and attempts to get him into the NBA. Sandler has had a good dramatic turn in his career lately and with all the NBA talent set to appear in the film andLeBron James producing alongside Sandler, Hustle could be an authentic watch right in time for the NBA Finals.

Halftime (Releases on June 14th)

The next big original Netflix documentary, Halftime, is director Amanda Micheli’s intimate look at Jennifer Lopez’s career evolution.

The documentary gives J-Lo fans an insight into the personal struggles she’s faced with how she’s portrayed in the media and the highs and lows of her career thus far while also delving into her outlook on the next era of her career. It’s undoubtedly the music documentary of the year and one that fans won’t want to miss.

Spiderhead (Releases on June 17th)

Top Gun: Maverick isn’t the only film coming from director Joseph Kosinski this year as he’s set to debut Spiderhead, a trippy mystery thriller, on Netflix in a couple of weeks.

The film takes place in a state-of-the-art penitentiary where a visionary scientist (Chris Hemsworth) performs mind-altering experiments on prisoners and finds a new challenge when two prisoners (Miles Teller, Jurnee Smollett) form a connection.Spiderhead looks like one hell of a wild ride with the psychological thrills and drug-induced chills it looks to provide and could show a breakout villain performance from Hemsworth.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 (Releases on June 22nd)

The Hargreeves’ return is just around the corner as The Umbrella Academy is set to return for season three at the end of June and will its titular clan face off against a rival academy.

One of the biggest reveals at the end of the last season was not only that the group would be facing off against the Sparrow Academy, a super-powered clan in an alternate timeline, but also that Ben (Justin H. Min) is alive here. Questions will finally be answered when season three finally releases on June 22nd.

The Man from Toronto (Releases on June 24nd)

Netflix recently dropped the first trailer for the upcoming action/comedy The Man from Toronto, and it could be a breakout comedy hit on the platform.

The film sees Kevin Hart play a man forced to work with a brutal assassin, played by Woody Harrelson, after the two are mixed up for one another. With a comedic duo like Hart and Harrelson leading and a director like Patrick Hughes (The Hitman’s Bodyguard) helming, The Man from Toronto could be a surprise hit.

The Sea Beast (Releases on July 8th)

While not much has been shown for Netflix’s big summer animated movie, The Sea Beast, it’s first teaser a little while back introduced viewers to a stunningly animated world full of epic adventure.

Directed by Big Hero 6director and Moana co-directorChris Williams, The Sea Beast sees a legendary hunter’s latest adventure upended by a young girl befriending the monster he’s hunting. The film certainly has an epic Disney quality and could be a fun family summer adventure on Netflix.

Resident Evil (Releases on July 14th)

Netflix’s long-awaited Resident Evil series is finally releasing next month, and its last trailer promised some scientific family drama and some blood-fueled carnage.

The series is split into two timelines with one following the endeavors of Umbrella scientist Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) and his daughters while the other timeline takes viewers into a zombie apocalypse full of horrors. Will it be enough to please Resident Evil fans who have already suffered from past failed adaptations? With it splitting drastically from game lore, who knows.

The Gray Man (Releases on July 22nd)

The biggest summer blockbuster coming to Netflix is undoubtedly the Russo Brothers’ next film The Gray Man.

The star-studded action epic follows a skilled hit man on the run (Ryan Gosling) after discovering some dark government secrets kicking off a global manhunt to claim the bounty is placed on his head. The Gray Man looks to be another can’t miss Russo Brothers action flick and this cast of Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, and more looks incredible. The Gray Man will be Netflix’s biggest film of the summer, possibly the year.

Day Shift (Releases on August 12th)

Stunts veteran J.J. Perry will be making his directorial debut in August with the Jamie Foxx-led vampire action-comedy Day Shift.

Day Shift sees Foxx play a vampire hunter looking to rid San Fernando Valley of bloodthirsty vampires. Not much has been shown for Day Shift thus far as we eagerly await a trailer, but given Perry’s past with stunt work and Foxx’s involvement, an unexpected hit could be on our hands.

Me Time (Releases on August 26th)

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg come together for buddy comedy, Me Time, that sees them let loose for a wild weekend together.

The film follows a dad who finally gets some free time on his hands and ends up reuniting with an old friend for a wild weekend together. We’re still waiting for a real first glimpse at the film, but the pairing of Hart and Wahlberg is incredibly promising.

