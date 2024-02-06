There is no such thing as too many romance films. And when it comes to Netflix originals, the streaming platform just gets it. Being one of the most favored genres in both movies and literature, romance sweeps audiences off their feet with its dreamy — even if at times a bit unrealistic — narratives. Despite setting the standards to find a romantic partner even higher, many people find comfort in the genre.

What's more? Netflix is one of the most treasured and accessible streaming platforms all around the globe, and with so many great original films, it is only natural that it also delivers in the romance department. From Lady Chatterley's Lover to Marriage Story, we look back at the very best Netflix original romance movies, ranking them by entertainment value and overall quality.

10 'Lady Chatterley's Lover' (2022)

Director: Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre

Lady Chatterley's Lover is a great pick for those looking for a charming and engaging period romance. Based on the novel of the same name by D. H. Lawrence, the film stars Emma Corrin and Jack O'Connell as its leads. It illustrates an unhappy aristocrat in an unloving relationship as she engages in extramarital activities with the gamekeeper on her husband's (Matthew Duckett) country estate. However, as their affair becomes the subject of local gossip, Connie must face a life-altering decision.

For those keen on steamy erotic content in romance films, Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre's Netflix original is undoubtedly worth watching, especially considering how it offers an intimate portrayal of love, desire, and intimacy with hypnotic chemistry between its two leads. Although not critically acclaimed, Clermont-Tonnerre's feature nonetheless makes for an engaging R-rated romance.

9 'Our Souls at Night' (2017)

Director: Ritesh Batra

Jane Fonda and Robert Redford are the protagonists of Ritesh Batra's Our Souls at Night, a tender film that focuses on the intriguing relationship between two neighbors who have lived next to each other for years. When the two begin sleeping together platonically with the sole intention of easing their shared loneliness, their relationship blossoms into something more: a genuine romance that proves a new, fulfilling, and loving relationship can be experienced at any age.

What is so great about Batra's movie, besides its positive depiction of romance at a more mature age, is how it sheds light on how consuming loneliness can be —especially later in life — also tackling universal themes of grief and loss. Though simplistic and quiet, Our Souls at Night is a profound, unconventional, and sweet Netflix romance with two undeniably talented actors that keep audiences invested.

8 'The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society' (2018)

Director: Mike Newell

Despite its unusual title, The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Society is a straightforward romance based on Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows' novel. Set on the once German-occupied island of Guernsey in 1946, the movie follows a London-based writer (Lily James in one of her best roles) who begins exchanging letters with residents on the island of Guernsey, including Michel Husiman's character, with whom she later begins a romance.

Although it first premiered in United Kingdom cinemas, Mike Newell's beautifully shot movie is an original Netflix production available to watch on the streaming service. It's a charming and lightweight movie that will appeal to fans of period drama romances, featuring a delightful pair of talented actors as protagonists. Furthermore, The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Society deals with the effects of war while celebrating the magic of books, including how they bind people.

7 'The Half of It' (2020)

Director: Alice Wu

Netflix's original romance Half of It is among the best LGBTQ+ movies of recent years, scoring an impressive Rotten Tomatoes rating of 97%. The movie centers around an intelligent, introverted girl, played by Leah Lewis, who makes extra money writing homework papers for her classmates. Things go south when she decides to help the school jock (Daniel Diemer) get a girl (Alexxis Lemire) whom they secretly both want.

Readers who enjoy teen coming-of-age features that encompass romantic stories would certainly love Alice Wu's movie, which is a fan-favorite among other films in the genre. Although hardly a groundbreaking feature — not regarding the themes it tackles, but its structure and execution — Half of It is an engaging viewing experience that will play on the heartstrings of anyone who relates to its main character.

6 'To All the Boys Franchise' (2018 - 2021)

Director: Michael Fimognari, Susan Johnson

The release of the first movie in the To All the Boys franchise was a cultural phenomenon social media could not get enough of, and it quickly became one of Netflix's most-viewed original films. Based on the titular trilogy of novels written by Jenny Han, this teen series stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo and revolves around Lara Jean Song-Covey, a shy teenager who writes five letters she never planned to send to boys that she has had crushes on.

Condor and Centineo's incredible chemistry makes the films — particularly the first one — highly enjoyable watches, as Lara and Peter's relationship is utterly believable in the viewer's eyes. Although the first installment is an overall much better movie than its segments, this Netflix original franchise is worth checking out, even if only for the amazing Asian representation in mainstream teen media.

5 'Set it Up' (2018)

Director: Claire Scanlon

Although Glen Powell's performance in Anyone But You is gathering some attention, Set It Up arguably remains Powell's superior rom-com. The star and Zoey Deutch team up in this original Netflix romance movie that follows two executive assistants who hatch a meticulous plan to set up their two hardworking, exigent bosses (Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs).

Netflix's romanic comedy Set It Up offers a fresh take on the genre thanks to its creative premise, which features likable characters and sends a valuable message about love and work culture. Despite not being a masterpiece by any means, Claire Scanlon's delightful feel-good film was met with positive feedback and is guaranteed to provide anyone with a good time in front of the screen.

4 'Always Be My Maybe' (2019)

Director: Nahnatchka Khan

Featuring a memorable Keanu Reeves cameo, Always Be My Maybe tells the story of childhood friends Marcus (Randall Park) and Sasha (Beef's Golden Globe winner Ali Wong), who have not been in touch since a brief teenage fling. After 15 years, the childhood sweethearts run into each other in San Francisco. Although they initially rekindle their old sparks, the two soon realize that they now live in different worlds.

Thanks to its skilled protagonists and screenplay written by Park, Wong, and Michael Golamco, Nahnatchka Khan's enjoyable film is a heartwarming and hilarious romantic comedy worth your time. Always Be My Maybe is not that profound of a movie. But then again, it never claims to be; despite its predictability, it is still a fun viewing through and through, elevated by its leads' chemistry.

3 '20th Century Girl' (2022)

Director: Bang Woo-ri

Considered to be one of South Korea's best romance movies of all time, 2022's 20th Century Girl tackles themes of friendship and coming-of-age by centering around the lovable Na Bo-ra (Kim Yoo-jung), a seventeen-year-old high school student who helps her best friend by keeping track of a popular classmate. However, things go downhill when Bo-ra realizes that she has developed feelings for Woon-ho, who is seemingly in love with her, too.

Set in the internationally beloved 1990s decade, Netflix's entertaining K-Drama is a nostalgic film that reflects on growing up and dealing with one's complicated emotions, making for a really moving watch about young love. Not everything about this complex tale is sad, though — it also features some comedic elements that will steal chuckles from viewers. Furthermore, 20th Century Girl's cinematography is fantastic.

2 'Private Life' (2018)

Director: Tamara Jenkins

Written and directed by Tamara Jenkins, Private Life stars The Holdovers' Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti alongside Kathryn Hahn. The movie depicts a middle-aged married couple based in New York City whose relationship is put to the test when Rachel tries to have a child by any means possible after undergoing several fertility therapies with no results.

The realistic Private Life is sharply told and humorous, despite the serious and sensitive themes of infertility — including IVF, egg donation and adoption — it tackles, which can even be comforting to some of the audience members who may find themselves in a similar situation. Jenkins' movie is a highly recommendable comedy drama that inevitably has romantic elements, resulting in it being the perfect pick for more mature audiences who are looking for engaging, well-crafted Netflix originals.

1 'Marriage Story' (2019)

Director: Noah Baumbach

Starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in two of their best roles, Marriage Story is a critically acclaimed feature with top-notch performances. Partly inspired by Noah Baumbach's own divorce from actress Jennifer Jason Leigh, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the story centers around the relationship of theatre director Charlie and Los Angeles movie actress Nicole. The two struggle to make their bond work for son Henry (Azhy Robertson) and decide to split up, putting an end to their decade-long marriage.

At its core, Marriage Story is a moving, undeniably touching character study that explores many people's fears when tying the knot. It is a bittersweet, raw, and utterly human film about broken marriages and their consequences that leaves a sour taste in viewers' mouths after the credits roll. Plus, not only is it one of Netflix's best original romance movies, but it also is one of Netflix's best original features among all genres.

