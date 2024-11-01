Agatha All Along has come to an end, but the surprises keep coming for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a recent interview with Variety, Jac Schaeffer, the creative behind the corner of the franchise centered around witchcraft, spoke about the original plans for the post-credits sequence seen in WandaVision. What happened in Westview broke the rules of how magic can be used in the MCU. That is why many people expected Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to appear in the series in order to interfere in the situation. Apparently, the Master of the Mystic Arts was supposed to show in the post-credits sequence of WandaVision:

"Initially, Doctor Strange was going to appear in the tag for 'WandaVision.' It’s Wanda sitting on the porch of that cabin, and she’s rocking peacefully. And you know how Strange can do those circles around someone, and make them go somewhere? The circle starts around her, like she’s going to be teleported somewhere, and she stops it, so Strange has to show up in person. I just loved that so much, that Wanda would be like, "No, I’m not going to go where you want to teleport me. You’re going to have to come to my door." It was a good one, but another tag took its place."

The actual post-credits scene for WandaVision featured Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) using the Darkhold for unknown purposes. When the Scarlet Witch heard her children calling out to her, the sequence came to an end. This post-credits tease led to the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. With nowhere else to go, a corrupted Wanda Maximoff used the power of the Darkhold to travel the Multiverse while looking for a reality where she could spend time with her children. But only one person was capable of physically moving across dimensions. The Scarlet Witch had to hunt America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) down, and only Doctor Strange could stop her.

WandaVision became a pivotal point for the future of the MCU. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the project became the first television series produced by Marvel Studios to be released on Disney+. The conclusion of the show sent Wanda to the premise of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it also allowed Agatha All Along to be developed. The spin-off led by Kathryn Hahn as the charismatic witch continued one of the storylines introduced in WandaVision, and the journey might not be over yet.

The Future of the Maximoff Family

What happened at the conclusion of Agatha All Along left the narrative open in case another MCU project wanted to expand the legacy of WandaVision even further. A television series centered around Vision (Paul Bettany) is currently in development at Marvel Studios. Details regarding the premise of this story are kept under wraps, but it has been confirmed that James Spader will reprise his role as Ultron more than a decade after fighting the Avengers for the first time. The Scarlet Witch might be dead, but the consequences of her actions will have ramifications for years to come.

WandaVision and Agatha All Along are available for streaming on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

WandaVision Blends the style of classic sitcoms with the MCU, in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision - two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives - begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. Release Date January 15, 2021 Creator Jac Schaeffer Cast Elizabeth Olsen , Paul Bettany , Kathryn Hahn , Teyonah Parris , Randall Park , Kat Dennings

