Macmillan Audio has been keeping The Wheel of Time fandom alive in between the first and second seasons of Prime Videos' critically acclaimed series adaptation of Robert Jordan's epic novels. Collider is excited to exclusively reveal that Origins of the Wheel of Time, Michael Livingston's deep dive into the real-world history and mythology of Jordan's series, has been adapted into an audiobook that will be available to listen to on November 8th.

While Rosamund Pike isn't narrating this audiobook, fans will be excited to learn that it does feature a bonus interview with the actress, where she discusses her work on the series as Moiraine Damodred. Origins of the Wheel of Time will include narration from Jordan's widow, editor, and executor of his estate Harriet McDougal, who also contributed to the forward of Livingston's book. Livingston is also featured in the audiobook, bringing to life the words he penned as he explored the wide-reaching lore of Jordan's series. Wheel of Time audiobook aficionados will be equally excited to learn that beloved narrators Kate Reading and Michael Kramer will return to narrate parts of Origins of the Wheel of Time as well.

Livingston isn't just the author of deep dives into fictional worlds, he is the Secretary-General of the United States Commission on Military History and professor of medieval literature at The Citadel. His experience made him the perfect author to delve into the real-world connections and influences to Jordan's realm, in addition to providing an in-depth glossary to the allusions to King Arthur, Alexander the Great, Norse mythology, Napoleon, and even the Apollo Space Program, which are surprisingly included in The Wheel of Time in subtle and profound ways.

The last few months have delivered a lot of news for Prime Videos' Wheel of Time series, including a Season 2 teaser trailer at NYCC that revealed what fans can expect from the upcoming season, in addition to confirmation that the series will return for Season 3. Pike is set to reprise her role as Moiraine, alongside Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, and Daniel Henney, with Dónal Finn taking over as Mat Cauthon in Season 2. A con-exclusive clip revealed Ceara Coveney as Lady Elayne Trakand, who is joining Season 2 with fellow newcomers Ayoola Smart, Natasha O'Keeffe, Gregg Chillingirian, and Meera Syal.

Pronunciation Guide

In addition to this exciting audiobook announcement, Collider can also share a series of videos revealing what fans can expect from Origins of the Wheel of Time. As mentioned, one of the highlights of the book is the thorough glossary that Livingston compiled, but what about the difficult pronunciation of Jordan's world? Below you can find the pronunciation guide that Macmillan Audio audiobook producer Steve Wagner created for their narrators to use. You might be surprised to learn which words you've been saying wrong!

Harriet McDougal's Foreword

Harriet McDougal edited her husband's books until his death in 2007, after which she became the owner of the copyright for The Wheel of Time and the hand that steered the series to its final chapter, with the help of then-newcomer author Brandon Sanderson who she enlisted to finish her husband's series. McDougal narrates the forward she penned for Livingston's book below:

Michael Livingston's Letter To Readers

Livingston carefully composed Origins of the Wheel of Time with the keen eye of an academic, and the narration of his letter to the readers (and listeners) gives a deeper look at his relationship with Jordan's epic fantasy. Listen to the letter, in his own words, below:

Rosamund Pike Interview

As promised, Rosamund Pike joined Macmillian Audio for an interview about her experience bringing to life Moiraine in Prime Videos' The Wheel of Time series. While she isn't narrating this book, you can enjoy her dulcet tones as she discusses her performance below:

The audiobook for Origins of the Wheel of Time is out on November 8th.