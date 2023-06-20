Following a glorious comeback kickstarted by Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, DreamWorks Animation may be on the cusp of a Renaissance period. Later this year, we're set to get two promising projects from the renowned animation studio, namely with the aquatic coming-of-age tale Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken as well as the musical threequel Trolls Band Together. DreamWorks is also set to revisit some of their most beloved franchises soon, with a fifth Shrek film and a fourth Kung Fu Panda film actively developing. The return to those universes is welcome, but the company is also experimenting with new ideas, such as the recently announced horror series Fright Krewe.

However, one surprising project has made itself known recently with the now-highly anticipated Orion and the Dark. Not only will this be the first feature film collaboration with DreamWorks' long-time partner Netflix, but it will also be written by none other than legendary screenwriter Charlie Kaufman. The ingenious scribe behind Being John Malkovich, Adaptation., I'm Thinking of Ending Things, and more will be lending his Oscar-winning talents to an animated film for the first time since Anomalisa. Couple that with a stellar starting cast and a gripping original concept, and Orion and the Dark is already looking like a contender for Best Animated Feature.

To learn more about Netflix and DreamWorks' significant collaboration, and its cast, crew, release window, and more, here is everything we know so far about Orion and the Dark.

When Is Orion and the Dark Coming Out?

While DreamWorks or Netflix has announced no specific release date at this time, we do know that Orion and the Dark is expected to release sometime in 2024. Should this be the case, Orion and the Dark will be joining a packed animation month for Netflix. Also expected to release in 2024 are In Your Dreams, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, That Christmas, Thelma the Unicorn, and Ultraman.

Where Can You Watch Orion and the Dark?

Being a collaboration with Netflix, you can almost certainly expect that Orion and the Dark will be available to stream exclusively on the streaming juggernaut. Does this mean Orion and the Dark will skip a theatrical experience? Well, not necessarily. If Netflix wants Orion and the Dark to be in consideration for accolades like The Academy Awards, the film will need to be released in some theatrical capacity. That was the case for Guillermo Del Toro's Pinnochio, which was not only nominated for the 2023 Oscars, but also became the first Netflix film ever to win Best Animated Feature. Other films from Netflix that have been nominated for the prestigious award include The Sea Beast, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Over the Moon, Klaus, and I Lost My Body.

Is There a Trailer for Orion and the Dark?

Netflix and DreamWorks have not yet released a trailer for Orion and the Dark. However, in June 2023, the animation titan that is DreamWorks did share a first look at the project through some screenshots of the upcoming film.

Who Stars in Orion and the Dark?

Only three cast members have been recruited for Orion and the Dark thus far, but all three of them are big names in the modern industry. The first is the titular role of Orion being played by Jacob Tremblay, who recently had a prominent voiceover appearance as Flounder in Disney's remake of The Little Mermaid. Though he's now well into his teenage years, Tremblay received critical acclaim after his breakout role in the Oscar-nominated Room and has since appeared in other hit films like Doctor Sleep and Luca. Joining Tremblay as the character of "The Dark" is I, Tonya star Paul Walter Hauser. Since starring as a lovable goon in the Tonya Harding biopic, Walter Hauser has made a name for himself as a beloved character actor in films like BlacKkKlansman and Cruella. Walter Hauser is also well-known for playing Raymond 'Stingray' Porter in Cobra Kai.

Another surprising addition to the cast is world-renowned filmmaker Werner Herzog. Herzog may be best known for his groundbreaking feature films like Grizzly Man, Nosferatu the Vampyre, and Fitzcarraldo, but he also has quite a bit of acting experience as well. While his acting career may not be nearly as prolific as his directing and screenwriting resume, Herzog has appeared in small-yet-memorable roles in films and shows such as Jack Reacher, Parks and Recreation, and The Mandalorian.

What Is Orion and the Dark About?

The official plot synopsis for Orion and the Dark reads as follows:

Orion seems a lot like your average elementary school kid –– shy, unassuming, harboring a secret crush. But underneath his seemingly normal exterior, Orion is a ball of adolescent anxiety, completely consumed by irrational fears of bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, even falling off a cliff. But of all his fears, the thing he’s the most afraid of is what he confronts on a nightly basis: the dark. So when the literal embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark whisks Orion away on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. As the unlikely pair grow closer, Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown –– to stop letting fear control his life and finally embrace the joy of living.

Who Is Making Orion and the Dark?

As mentioned previously, easily one of the most exciting and surprising names attached to Orion and the Dark is Charlie Kaufman. Kaufman is almost universally recognized as one of the greatest cinematic storytellers working in the industry today, proving that with unadaptable adaptions like Adaptation. and mind-bending masterpieces like Synecdoche, New York. Also credited in the writing category is author Emma Yarlett, who wrote the original children's book that the film is based on.

Orion and the Dark will also be directed by Sean Charmatz, who will be making their feature directorial debut after working on several short films set in the Trolls universe. Charmatz also worked in the animation department for projects like SpongeBob SquarePants, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, and The Angry Birds films. The film will also be produced by Peter McCown (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous) and executive produced by Walt Dohrn (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Bonnie Arnold (How to Train Your Dragon).

The crew for Orion and the Dark also consists of editor Kevin Sukho Lee (Craig of the Creek), production designer Timothy Lamb (Mr. Peabody & Sherman), and art director Christine Bian (Fast & Furious Spy Racers).

Is Orion and the Dark Based on a Book?

Yes, Orion and the Dark is based on the 40-page children's picture book of the same name from author Emma Yarlett. Yarlett's second children's book is a critically acclaimed bestseller, so it makes sense why DreamWorks and Netflix would be interested in bringing this timeless story to life.