The Big Picture Orion and the Dark , an animated feature on Netflix, includes an original song called "Last Sketches" that adds a unique layer to the film.

Director Sean Charmatz collaborated with composers Kevin Lax and Robert Lydecker to write and perform the song, which was a new and exciting experience for Charmatz.

The trio praised Charmatz's vocal work, stating that his passion and emotion brought depth to the song.

Orion and the Dark officially made its Netflix debut, releasing on the streamer this past Friday, February 2. The animated feature hailing from DreamWorks centers on a young boy who faces some of his biggest fears, traversing the city with one of them. One of the elements that helps boost the feature is its score, composed by Kevin Lax and Robert Lydecker. Along with the score, the duo and director Sean Charmatz created an original song for the movie. Today, Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip delving a little more into the process behind the song.

For the first part of the clip, Charmatz, Lax, and Lydecker discuss how the original song, entitled "Last Sketches," helps add a unique layer to Orion and the Dark. This was largely due to how collaborative the songwriting process was within the trio, as they wrote the song together and Charmatz did the vocals for it. Lydecker and Lax also went off an idea that Charmatz initially had, building from there. For Charmatz, he also said being able to sing was one of the most unique experiences he has had as a filmmaker. As they continued, Lydecker and Lax shared that having Charmatz be such an integral part of the song felt like a "natural extension" based on how the process was already going. They also praised Charmatz's vocal work, pointing out how he sang with passion and emotion.

In a statement for Collider, Lydecker noted how the song helped him as a creator, saying "I like to try new things creatively and push myself outside my comfort zone. Orion and the Dark was wonderful because it gave us a creative partner to do that with, Sean Charmatz." Lax echoed the sentiment, adding, "Collaborating with director Sean Charmatz on the end song was such a treat because his passion for the movie Orion and Dark and music in general was so palpable, that you couldn't help but just get lost in the song making process."

What Is 'Orion and the Dark' About?

Adapted from Emma Yarlett's picture book, Orion and the Dark follows Orion (Jacob Tremblay), a young boy who faces anxiety about practically everything — from the big stuff to the seemingly small stuff. However, nothing frightens Orion as much as the dark does, something he must face every night. One night, Orion's fear becomes real when Dark itself (Paul Walter Hauser) pays Orion a visit, wanting to show him around the city from a new perspective in the hopes it will help Orion see that the darkness isn't all that scary. Along the way, Orion will encounter other personified fears and nighttime characters, including Unexplained Noises, Insomnia, Sweet Dreams, Sleep, and Quiet.

Orion and the Dark is streaming now on Netflix. Watch the featurette video below:

Orion and the Dark Meet Orion, a young boy who is afraid of heights, pets, and rendered nearly catatonic by the worst of all perils: the dark. The Dark takes Orion on a nighttime trip to prove to the youngster that the only thing to fear is fear itself. Release Date February 2, 2024 Director Sean Charmatz Cast Jacob Tremblay , Paul Walter Hauser , Werner Herzog Runtime 93 minutes Writers Charlie Kaufman , Emma Yarlett , Lloyd Taylor Studio(s) DreamWorks Animation Distributor(s) Netflix

