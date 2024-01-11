The Big Picture In Netflix's Orion and the Dark, a scared boy named Orion learns that the dark isn't as terrifying as he first thought.

The animated film showcases Orion's friendship with the Dark, who introduces him to other nighttime characters.

Orion and the Dark features a star-studded voice cast and is adapted from Emma Yarlett's picture book. It premieres on Netflix on February 2.

The world is a scary place full of scary things. In Netflix's upcoming Orion and the Dark, one boy faces some of those things head on, learning that maybe not everything is as frightening as he first believed. The animated feature comes from DreamWorks Animation and debuts February 2 on Netflix. As the release date draws closer, a new trailer has been released.

Orion and the Dark centers on its two title characters. It begins with Orion (Jacob Tremblay), an elementary school-aged boy who gets scared by practically anything you can think of — from the seemingly small stuff to more intense things. However, there's nothing more terrifying to Orion than the dark, something he must contend with every single night. As if the darkness wasn't already scary enough, Orion's fears come to life when the Dark (Paul Walter Hauser) pays Orion a visit. He's not there to hurt Orion, though. Instead, Dark wants to prove to Orion that there's really nothing to be afraid of; Dark even has friends of his own! So, as Dark shows Orion the ins and outs of his job, the two strike up a friendship as Orion learns to embrace what used to scare him.

Similar to the first trailer, the latest Orion and the Dark trailer offers a glimpse at the world from Dark's view as he brings Orion around the city. Where the first trailer was more broad in its showcase, this time around, viewers get a little deeper look at Dark's fellow nighttime colleagues. The main ones include Sleep (and her trusty hammer), Sweet Dreams, Quiet (as a mouse), Unexplained Noises, Insomnia (who's also very anxious. They haven't slept in awhile), and Dark's nemesis, Light. Each one fulfills a role that's pretty self-explanatory, but the movie presents them in an Inside Out-esque way that's accessible to the target younger audience.

Who Else Stars in 'Orion and the Dark'?

Along with Tremblay and Hauser, Orion and the Dark features an all-star voice cast including Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project), Colin Hanks (Jumanji: The Next Level), Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows), Golda Rosheuval (Bridgerton), Nat Faxon (Our Flag Means Death), Werner Herzog (Rescue Dawn), Aparna Nancherla (The Great North), Carla Gugino (The Fall of the House of Usher), and Matt Dellapina (Bull). The movie is adapted from Emma Yarlett's picture book of the same name. The screenplay was written by Sean Charmatz (Pinky Malinky) and directed by Charlie Kaufman (I'm Thinking of Ending Things). Peter McCown produces, with Bonnie Arnold and Walt Dohrn executive producing.

Orion and the Dark premieres February 2 on Netflix. Watch the new trailer below:

Release Date February 2, 2024 Director Sean Charmatz

