The Big Picture Netflix's Geeked Week revealed the teaser and poster for the upcoming film Orion and the Dark.

Orion and the Dark, based on the picture book by Emma Yarlett, follows a young protagonist battling anxiety, particularly his fear of the dark.

Jacob Tremblay, known for his role in Room, stars as Orion in the film and Paul Walter Hauser plays Dark.

Netflix's third Geeked Week event takes place this week, running through Sunday, November 12. The annual showcase from the streamer brings viewers a plethora of content from original films and television shows, with first looks, behind-the-scenes exclusives, news and other updates, and more. Today, Netflix released the teaser and poster for its upcoming adaptation of Orion and the Dark, just a couple of days following the latest image release. The film will premiere on February 2.

Based on the picture book by Emma Yarlett, Orion and the Dark centers on its young protagonist, Orion (Jacob Tremblay), an elementary school student who seems like his peers at first glance. Inside, though, Orion battles anxiety surrounding a variety of things — from smaller things such as bees and dogs to more extreme things like falling off a cliff. Despite his other fears, nothing quite matches Orion's fear of the dark, something he faces on a nightly basis. His fear becomes even more tangible when Dark (Paul Walter Hauser) visits Orion, bringing him around the world to show that there's nothing to be afraid of when it comes to the dark. Along the way, Orion learns to let go of his fears and embrace living.

Orion and the Dark was written by Sean Charmatz, primarily known for working in the art departments for projects such as Pinky Malinky, Trolls World Tour, The Angry Birds Movie 2, and more. Orion and the Dark was directed by Charlie Kaufman (I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind). It is produced by Peter McCown, with Walt Dohrn and Bonnie Arnold executive producing. The film comes from Netflix and DreamWorks Animation.

What Else Is Jacob Tremblay Working On?

Image via Netflix

Prior to Orion and the Dark, Tremblay first made waves as a young child with a leading role in the adaptation of Room, starring opposite Brie Larson. He has since continued to bulk up his filmography, starring in projects such as The Little Mermaid live-action remake, Luca, and the recent Toxic Avenger reboot. Coming up, Tremblay is confirmed to star in two noteworthy projects. The first is Mike Flanagan's forthcoming film The Life of Chuck. The film adapts a Stephen King anthology and also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor and Karen Gillan. The second project is Laika's stop-motion feature Wildwood, due to arrive sometime in 2025. Also an adaptation, the voice cast includes the likes of Angela Bassett, Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, and more.

Orion and the Dark premieres February 2 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below:

Read Orion and the Dark