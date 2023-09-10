Since the early 2000s Orlando Bloom has brought his brilliance as a character actor into some of the most memorable performances. His emergence in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy gave him star quality which Hollywood couldn’t pass up. Bloom possesses a natural charisma no matter what he is in. His on-screen presence draws audiences in and makes them connect with his characters.

Over the years, he has delivered solid performances in various genres. Above all he has been able to collaborate in many forms of art, taking part in Broadway productions and art pieces. His films have generally been scored high on Rotten Tomatoes which in part is due to audiences natural attraction to him on the big screen.

10 ‘Romeo and Juliet’ (2014)

Rotten Tomato Score: 71%

Bloom took part in the stage production under the direction of David Leveaux that was then made into a movie. This was Bloom’s first time appearing on stage for a theater production. Though older actors had taken the part, he was 36 when he stepped foot into the character.

In Bloom's interview with Playbill, he was asked how he would make a Shakespearian play appealing to modern audiences to which he replied, “It strikes the right balance of absorbing language and powerful imagery that people can viscerally, emotionally connect to.” Still humble, with feet on the ground, made Bloom feel he could inhabit the part to do it justice.

9 ‘The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug’ (2013)

Rotten Tomato Score: 75%

Though Legolas does not appear in the original book by J.R.R Tolkien, the character Legolas appeared in all three of The Hobbit films. The popular character brought on strong appeal during The Lord of the Rings and there was a demand to see his character back in action since it was probable that he would have been around.

The story was able to incorporate a father-son dynamic with Legolas, as they are elves who are immortal unless choosing to sacrifice their lives for a greater cause. Bloom’s character was utilized to help the narrative. A book that can generally be considered a tedious journey was taken to great heights with the arrival of Legolas.

8 ‘Retaliation’(2017)

Rotten Tomato Score: 76%

As Malcolm, Bloom took on one of the more challenging roles of his career as a man who is a victim of childhood sexual abuse. As the character tries to confront the horrors of his past, a slow-burn revenge thriller plays out in the process.

The film is filled with some of the most chilling dialogue as Bloom portrays a character that is hardened and cold. The filmmakers clearly went to great lengths to jostle the audience around as you watch the film and uncover how Malcolm decides to take back agency, to not be a victim of his past anymore.

7 ‘Black Hawk Down’ (2001)

Rotten Tomato Score: 77%

Bloom’s character, Blackburn, is a young and inexperienced soldier who falls from a helicopter during a mission. The movie portrays the intense and chaotic events that unfold during the rescue operation that follows.

While his screen time is relatively short due to the nature of his character’s situation, Bloom’s performance is generally well-received. The film primarily focuses on the overall mission and the larger ensemble cast, but Bloom’s portrayal of Blackburn adds to the intensity and realism of the events depicted in the movie.

6 Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl’ (2003)

Rotten Tomato Score: 80%

Opposite of Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), Will Turner is the naive blacksmith and swordsman who came to play a central role in the franchise. Entangled with the pirates, Curse of the Black Pearl is the first installation where audiences begin to understand Turner's story.

Bloom brings a similar energy that he has with the Lord of the Rings films as an action star who is able to deliver the lines but also take part in action sequences. Will’s character is most known for his sense of honor that juxtaposes Jack Sparrowand his pursuit of his love interest Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley).

5 ‘Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ (2001)

Rotten Tomato Score: 91%

Bloom’s time as Legolas not only contributed to his own career but also left a lasting impact on fans of the franchise. As Legolas, he was a skilled archer and a member of the fellowship of the ring.

Legolas is considered a “good” character, or the essence of that pureness. Bloom brings a heroic, stoic nature to the role while maintaining a balance of humor to keep the character a interesting rather than completely insipid.

4 ‘The Outpost’ (2019)

Rotten Tomato Score: 92%

Bloom plays the supporting character Ben, as he and a group of soldiers fight against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Bloom’s character is responsible for guiding his troops to the outpost providing moral support and camaraderie to the men.

The film has a realistic and gritty portrayal of the challenges soldiers face while involved in battle. Bloom’s character serves to represent the leadership and sacrifice of the military personnel stationed at the outposts. His role helps to convey the larger theme of valor and sacrifice in regard to brotherhood.

3 ‘Lord of the Rings:The Return of the King’ (2003)

Rotten Tomato Score: 94%

When the final film of the trilogy came around audiences were saddened to be losing their favorite characters. In this installment Legolas undergoes further character development giving Bloom a chance to give the character his final sending off.

Bloom shows a deeper emotional range compared to the earlier films. His chemistry with the other cast members resonated with audiences as the companionship felt as real as it gets. During his time as Legolas he was able to maintain a consistent relationship with the character that allowed for the continuity of his performance to pay off over the course of the three movies.

2 'Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

Rotten Tomato Score: 95%

Bloom’s most physical role as Legolas may come down to the second film of the franchise. As Bloom’s character experiences serious challenges and battles, his character was able to further build on the arc that was created for him.

Moreover, Bloom's action sequences are some of the most agile and fun sequences to watch. During the Battle of Helm’s Deep, Bloom displays the archery skills he obtained and his prowess in stunt movements. He brought an inspiring emotional range to the role, allowing the character to express vulnerability.

1 ‘Marina Abramovic: The Artist is Present’(2012)

Rotten Tomato Score: 96%

A documentary film provides an intimate look at Marina Abramovic’s life and career with a focus on her 2010 retrospective at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. Over 736 Hours Marina sat and invited visitors over the course of three months to come visit her, Bloom was one of the people.

The art film aims to be a compelling exploration of the intersection of art and endurance, shedding light on the profound impact of performance art and the connection between the art and the audience. As an actor, this piece makes perfect sense since they are trying to communicate feelings and emotions to audiences. Bloom is often involved in action films, so he can surely understand where endurance comes into play as a performing artist.

