Orlando Bloom has found his next gig as the leading man. The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been cast to play the lead in an upcoming psychological thriller titled, The Cut according to a report from Deadline. This new role will see Bloom in a part different from the swashbuckling epic roles for which he's best recognized. In The Cut, Bloom will play a retired boxer who decides to suspend his retirement in order to defend his championship title. Like most of his recent projects, Bloom will equally serve as the executive producer on The Cut.

The Cut will follow Bloom's character as he stays determined to hold his championship title "through a grueling and unsanctioned weight cut program with a coach who knows no limits, alienating himself from reality and loved ones, as he spirals out of control." Bloom is currently the only actor named for the project which is set to be launched by the film marketing firm, The Exchange ahead of the European Film Market. Production is moving fast on The Cut with filming set to begin this summer in Nevada, thus the upcoming weeks could present us with further details about the film.

The Cut adds to Bloom's growing list of projects in the pipeline which currently includes Red Right Hand from The Nelms brothers, a follow-up to Mel Gibson's Fatman, the biographical sports drama, Gran Turismo, as well as Wizards!. Bloom earned his big break playing Legolas in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, a role he reprised in The Hobbit film series. He is also known for his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, The Three Musketeers, Kingdom of Heaven, and Troy. In recent times, Bloom has continued to put out compelling performances in films such as The Outpost, and the indie project, Retaliation. He is currently playing one of the main casts in Prime Video's fantasy series, Carnival Row which is set to return for its sophomore season in a few days.

Sean Ellis will direct The Cut from a screenplay provided by Justin Bull which he adapted from a story by Mark Lane known for the survival horror film, 47 Meters Down. Ellis' body of work includes the BAFTA-nominated drama, Metro Manila and Anthropoid. The producing team is made up of Tea Shop Productions' James Harris and Lane who both worked together on 47 Meters Down. Bloom and Amazing Owl's Adam Karasick will also produce.

”We are beyond thrilled to represent this project," said Nat McCormick of The Exchange who is handling domestic sales said. "Sean’s track record as an inventive and dynamic director, coupled with Orlando’s planned full-body transformation, promise an incredible cinematic ride.”

The Cut is set to begin filming this summer in Nevada. Bloom will be returning to our screens next week on Season 2 of Carnival Row.