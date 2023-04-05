Orlando Bloom’s next project at Amazon Studios is set. With Carnival Row ending, Bloom has signed on to star in and produce a series adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s This Must Be the Place.

Deadline reports that Bloom will star as American linguist Daniel Sullivan in the adaptation of British author O'Farrell's 2016 novel, as part of Bloom's deal with Amazon Studios. In this globe-trotting exploration of romance, family, and identity, Sullivan is living in seclusion in Ireland and happily married to reclusive Anglo-French ex-movie-star Claudette, despite his distant relationship with his children from his previous marriage and his bitter relationship with his estranged father. When a woman from Sullivan's past resurfaces and reveals a shocking secret, Daniel and Claudette's relationship is rocked to the core, and Daniel is sent on an odyssey that takes him all over the globe. O'Farrell's subsequent novel, Hamnet, is now set to be adapted by Nomadland director Chloé Zhao.

British actor Bloom is a familiar sight to moviegoers, with leading roles in the Lord of the Rings films as the elf Legolas (which he later reprised in the expanded adaptations of The Hobbit), and four of the five Pirates of the Caribbean films as Will Turner. Outside the realms of fantasy, Bloom has also starred in Black Hawk Down, Troy, Kingdom of Heaven, Elizabethtown, and Digging for Fire. His most prominent project for Amazon, who he signed a first-look deal with in 2019, was Carnival Row, an urban fantasy series he starred in alongside Cara Delevingne; its second and final season aired last month. He is also slated to produce an adaptation of Ken Liu's sci-fi short story The Cleaners for the streamer.

Orlando Bloom Has Recently Been Making His Mark on TV

Apart from Carnival Row, Bloom was last seen on-screen in 2021's time-travel thriller Needle in a Timestack; he also voiced an animated Prince Harry in HBO Max's short-lived comedy series The Prince. Bloom has a bevy of projects on the horizon, including Neill Blomkamp's racing drama Gran Turismo, stoner comedy Wizards!, and thriller Red Right Hand, and the boxing drama The Cut, which he will also produce.

Suzanne Heathcote (Killing Eve, Fear the Walking Dead) will write and executive produce the series. Also executive producing are Bloom, Amazing Owl’s Adam Karasick, BBC Studios’ Angie Stephenson and House Productions’ Juliette Howell and Tessa Ross.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.