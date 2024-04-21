The Big Picture Deep Cover is an upcoming comedy movie starring Orlando Bloom, Bryce Dallas Howard and Nick Mohammed.

The movie follows three improv actors hired by the police for low-level operations.

Bloom teases a "wild chase" scene in the movie involving a crooked cop played by Sean Bean.

Orlando Bloom may well be known for his big budget, epic blockbusting roles on the big screen, but he's trying his hand at comedy in Deep Cover, the ensemble comedy that appeared to come out of nowhere when it was announced in February exclusively by Collider. The movie, directed by Tom Kingsley, produced by Colin Trevorrow, and featuring the likes of Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), (House of the Dragon) and Sonoya Mizuno(Maniac, House of the Dragon), revolves around three improv actors hired by the police to help stage low-level stings. Their instinct to “always say yes” without breaking character leads them deep inside the London criminal underworld.

Speaking to Collider's Steve Weintraub while promoting his new series, Orlando Bloom: To the Edge, Bloom shared what attracted him to Deep Cover. He explained the premise, which involves a diverse group of characters:

"First of all, I love the cast. Wonderful people. Colin Trevorrow, who produces, called me and talked about [it]. Bryce Dallas Howard plays a teacher who teaches improvisation classes. Nick Mohammed plays a banker who's looking for confidence and stumbles into the class. I play a method actor who's out of work and takes himself too seriously, adding a funny twist to the improvisation class."

Who Else Appears in 'Deep Cover'?

The film includes appearances from actors like Sean Bean, Paddy Considine, and Ian McShane, who all play scene-stealing roles. Bloom detailed a funny scenario that sets the story in motion, involving Bean's character:

"It starts off with Sean Bean, who plays a crooked cop, saying, ‘Hey, they sell blocks of cigarettes across the road in London, the black market. Go in and try to buy them, and if you buy them then we'll nab these people.’ But because I’m method, I escalate things. I say, ‘You think we want these soppy…? No. We want the real stuff.’ It then turns into a wild chase involving the underground drug market with characters who are totally out of their depth."

Bloom is hopeful that the film will be entertaining: "It is a comedy, meant to be funny for everyone." He described Deep Cover as an action-comedy that mixes silly situations with thrilling moments. He also spoke highly of the director, Tom Kingsley: "I thought that the script was very well done. Tom Kingsley, a great British director who did Stath Lets Flats, worked well with Colin to make this show entertaining. It was a really great experience."

Deep Cover will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with a release date to be announced. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates. In the meantime, Orlando Bloom: To the Edge is streaming now on Peacock.

Orlando Bloom: To the Edge (2024) In an exhilarating documentary, a famous actor takes to the road on his motorcycle, navigating the varied terrains and vibrant cultures of the United States. This journey not only tests his physical limits but also offers insights into his life and passions, revealing a personal side rarely seen by the public. Release Date April 18, 2024 Cast Orlando Bloom , Camila Jaber Main Genre Reality Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Peacock Directors Kirk Fraser

