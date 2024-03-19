The Big Picture Orlando Bloom's docuseries follows him as he pushes his limits through extreme sports like wingsuiting and rock climbing.

The actor opens up about a near-fatal accident in 1998, which changed his perspective on life and adventure.

Through this series, Bloom aims to show that overcoming challenges is possible with determination and spiritual growth.

The official trailer for the 3-part limited adventure docuseries Orlando Bloom: To The Edge has just been released. According to the official synopsis, the Peacock TV show will feature actor and adventure enthusiast Orlando Bloom as he embarks on a physical, mental, and spiritual journey of self-discovery. The trailer shows the Pirates of The Caribbean and Lord of The Rings star undertake three extreme sports — wingsuiting, free diving, and rock climbing.

The trailer features a voiceover from the actor himself, who claims that he has always loved adventure. This docuseries, therefore, will show him being guided by Buddhist practices to push his limits physically and mentally and the trailer is just as hich-octane! The docuseries is basically supposed to give the fans an inside peek into how the Hollywood star overcomes his fears and discovers himself in the process.

Bloom hopes to show the world that training for these three dangerous sports might be challenging, but not impossible. The actor believes in finding satisfaction by being able to push one’s limits. In Bloom’s own words, “Being on that edge makes me feel most alive and this is a deep spiritual journey to find a sense of peace.” Orlando Bloom: To the Edge is produced by STX Television and Amazing Owl, with Bloom himself serving as one of the executive producers alongside Adam Karasick, AI Berman, and Robert Simonds, among others.

To The Edge Will Show Bloom Opening Up About His Nearly Fatal Accident in 1998

The trailer talks about the time Orlando Bloom was climbing up a rooftop terrace with his friends when the drainpipe he was scaling suddenly collapsed. The actor fell several floors and broke his vertebrae in the process. The recovery was long and difficult but in an interview with GQ back in 2005, Bloom mentioned how he truly started appreciating life after that.

For about four days, the actor believed that he had to live in a wheelchair for the rest of his life. However, thanks to his sheer willpower and determination, he was able to walk out of the hospital just a few weeks later. This is what he had to say about the accident:

“That accident has informed everything in my life. Until you’re close to losing it, you don’t realize. I used to ride motorbikes and drive cars like everything was a racetrack; it was ridiculous. It wasn’t because I thought it was cool; it was just because I loved living on the edge. But I’ve chilled.”

Bloom is familiar with the consequences of being a victim of accidents for recklessness. So, To The Edge is an attempt for the actor to go back to face his fears and celebrate his love for adventure in a much safer environment, under the guidance of trained experts.

Orlando Bloom: To The Edge will be available to stream on Peacock on April 18, 2024. Check out the official trailer below.

