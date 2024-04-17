The Big Picture Orlando Bloom pushes his limits with extreme sports in the new docuseries To the Edge.

Fans can binge-watch all 3 episodes on Peacock starting on April 18.

The exclusive new sneak peek shows a rock climbing scene from the series.

As much as we loved seeing Legolas perform all kinds of stunts in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, we never really believed that Orlando Bloom was capable of doing all of those. That is, until we found out about Orlando Bloom: To The Edge. To tease the extreme sports docuseries, Peacock shared with Collider an exclusive sneak peek that illustrates the risks that the actor decided to take to push his body to the very limit.

The three-part docuseries chronicles Bloom’s attempts to challenge himself by trying three radical and incredibly dangerous sports: wingsuiting, free diving, and rock climbing. In the clip that we can now unveil to you, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is coming to terms with the fact that rock climbing and rapelling are not as easy as they look. The moment also looks like a test run, a somewhat safe location where he can practice with the instructors until it’s time for the real deal.

Fans of Bloom will be glad to discover that Peacock will release Orlando Bloom: To The Edge on a binge format – meaning that all three episodes will be released at once on the platform. Even though the focus of the docuseries is radical sports, Bloom will also open up about his personal life and what pushed him to face these kinds of adventures. One of the turning points will be his nearly fatal accident in 1998 that changed his life forever.

Orlando Bloom to Reunite With Former ‘Lord of the Rings’ Star

Another element that Orlando Bloom: To The Edge will cover is the mental and spiritual aspects that facing these kinds of situations may unveil for a person. Ask any athlete about the connection between their physical strength and spirits, and you’ll hear all sorts of experiences about knowing their bodies, their reactions and discovering their own limits.

On his “day job,” Bloom has got some independent films in line to come out. His latest mainstream project was video game adaptation Gran Turismo, and his next one will be Deep Cover, a movie that also stars Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World trilogy), Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon), Ian McShane (John Wick 4) and Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso). The action-comedy will also reunite Bloom with his former Lord of the Rings co-star Sean Bean (Game of Thrones).

Peacock premieres all three episodes of Orlando Bloom: To The Edge this Thursday, April 18, 2024. You can watch our exclusive clip above.

Watch on Peacock