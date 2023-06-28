Following the wrap on Gran Turismo, Orlando Bloom must’ve still been craving some adrenaline-pumping action as Peacock announces that the Carnival Row star will soon appear in a docuseries titled Orlando Bloom: To The Edge. Pushing himself - well - To The Edge, audiences will tune in over three episodes to see Bloom test every fiber of his being. From the physical to the mental and the spiritual, he’ll put it all on the line to discover more about himself, moving past his boundaries and shoving his fear to the wayside.

A teaser released today shows The Lord of the Rings star performing a slew of do not try at home-worthy stunts. Hurling his body out of planes, diving to the deepest depths of the ocean, and crawling up a rock wall, no adventure will be untamed by the time Bloom’s done with it. Smiles abound as he tackles everything that comes his way, but we can hear some hesitancy in his voice during a phone conversation describing a situation that puts him “as close to death as I can possibly get.” Still, he puts on a brave face and, with cameras following his every move, he steps into the unknown.

Known for his roles in action-packed films including The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Kingdom of Heaven, and Black Hawk Down, it should come as a surprise to no one that Bloom is an adrenaline junkie in real life. The first look of To The Edge is drumming up memories of another movie star challenging himself and what he thought was possible when Chris Hemsworth teamed up with NatGeo just one year ago to bring audiences Limitless With Chris Hemsworth. Similar in style, the docuseries saw Hemsworth taking on risky situations to see how far his body could go.

What’s Next for Orlando Bloom?

While this spring saw the final season of his Prime Video series, Carnival Row, there’s plenty in store for the actor’s dedicated following. Along with speeding into theaters at the end of the summer with Gran Turismo, he’ll soon be seen alongside the likes of Pete Davidson and Naomi Scott in David Michôd’s Wizards! as well as in Ian Nelms and Eshom Nelms’ action thriller, Red Right Hand. Re-pairing with Amazon Studios, it was recently announced that the actor had added his name to the call sheet for the series adaptation of This Must Be the Place.

As of right now, no release window for Orlando Bloom: To The Edge has been revealed but you can check out the teaser below.