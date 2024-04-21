The Big Picture Orlando Bloom is set to star in Wizards! alongside Pete Davidson and Franz Rogowski.

Bloom gave an update on the project, praising writer-director David Michôd.

His latest project, Orlando Bloom: To the Edge is streaming now on Peacock.

A few years ago, it was announced that Orlando Bloom would be appearing in Wizards!, with Pete Davidson and Franz Rogowski alongside him. The film was set to follow Davidson and Rogowski, who play a pair of pothead beach-bar operators. They stumble across some stolen goods that bring the two hapless stoners a lot of trouble that could have been avoided if they had just left it alone. Now, two years later, Bloom has offered a quick update on the movie as well as praising the cast and the direction of the film, which shot in Queensland, Australia, back in 2022.

Written and directed by Australian writer-director David Michôd, Wizards! features a screenplay he co-wrote with Joel Edgerton. Michôd has previously teamed up with Plan B Entertainment for two other projects, War Machine and The King. He is also known for the 2010 film Animal Kingdom, which was later adapted into a TV series by the same name on TNT, now coming up on its sixth and final season. The production of Wizards! was overseen by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B, along with Liz Watts. The film’s ensemble cast includes Davidson, Rogowski, Bloom, Naomi Scott, and Sean Harris, with A24 set to handle the global release.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub while promoting his upcoming series, Orlando Bloom: To the Edge, the actor gave a brief update on the movie. Bloom expressed enthusiasm and admiration for his involvement in the project, praising the distinct approach to the film, which he anticipated would stand out due to its originality and praised the excellent cast he worked with.

Yeah, I love David. Really unique style of comedy, great cast, was a really challenging but rewarding shoot. I'm excited to see that. A24 has it for release. I can't tell you anything more than that.

What Is Orlando Bloom Working On?

Bloom is currently promoting his new series, Orlando Bloom: To the Edge, "Orlando Bloom: To the Edge" is a three-part limited adventure docuseries. It follows Bloom as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery, pushing his physical, mental, and spiritual limits by engaging in three extreme sports: wingsuiting, free diving, and rock climbing. Throughout the series, Bloom aims to explore and push the boundaries of what is possible, offering viewers an intense and thrilling adventure experience. The series is available for streaming on Peacock.

There is currently no announced release date for Wizards! Stay tuned to Collider where we'll bring you the latest on the project as and when we get it. To the Edge is streaming now on Peacock.

