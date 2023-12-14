This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Orphan: First Kill director William Brent Bell is actively developing a third chapter in the Orphan franchise. Bell took over the horror franchise from Jaume Collet-Serra who directed the first film Orphan in 2009. Loosely based on the troubling true-crime documentary The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, the film follows the haunting story of a young orphan girl named Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman). She's adopted by a couple who recently experienced a devastating stillbirth with their third child. Upon bringing Esther home, the mother Kate (Vera Farmiga) quickly begins to notice that things with Esther are off, as violent acts seemingly follow her around. Eventually, it's revealed that Esther isn't as she appears to be. Rather than an innocent 9-year-old girl, it's revealed that Esther is, in fact, a 33-year-old violent woman who has a rare hormonal disorder that stunts her physical growth.

The second film was released in 2022 with Bell at the helm. It's a prequel story that uncovers Esther's life before being adopted. However, at this point, she's known as Leena Klammer. Leena is a psychiatric patient who goes on a violent journey that ends with her waiting to be adopted by Kate and her husband John (Peter Sarsgaard). Making the story come full circle. Orphan: First Kill was a major success with the film grossing over $37 million worldwide. It currently holds a 70% score on Rotten Tomatoes with an even higher audience score of 77%.

When speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the possibility of another Orphan film, Bell announced that “We’re developing a third one now. The franchise’s rulebook has been opened up to where anything is possible. And knowing where we are in the process already, I’m extremely excited about the twists and turns that we have in store.” Bell continued to explain how his take on the prequel film had a "very specific look" as the director "wanted to stay away from what the original film did and do something a little different that leaned into our version of the story."