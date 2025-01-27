Another beloved horror franchise was born late last year when Lionsgate announced that a third Orphan film was in the works. What began as an under-appreciated 2009 film about a child from hell is now cementing its place within the horror pantheon, and we're here for it. The first progress report on the status of the third film has been revealed, and it's quite promising. Isabelle Fuhrman, who brought the devilish titular character to life in the first and second films and is returning to reprise the role, has teased a tantalizing script for Orphan 3.

The most recent film in the series, Orphan: First Kill, was released in 2022 and told a prequel story of the adopted murderous child before the events of the first film. The script was written by David Coggeshall, who is also behind the script for the third film. For now, it remains unclear what direction the third film will take, as plot details remain safely under wraps. However, with production seemingly in progress, Fuhrman has offered a positive tease, telling The Hollywood Reporter in her latest interview with the outlet, that the script for the film was so good that it was the only reason she decided to sign up for the third film. She said:

"I’ve begun. I’ve read the script, and while I don’t want to give anything away, it’s the only reason I would go back and do another one. When they first said, 'We’re going to make another one,' I was like, 'You guys are nuts!' But the script is so good. I was like, 'OK! A hundred percent. This is a great idea, actually.' So I’m really excited for the fans of the franchise. It’s funny to even say that because it wasn’t a franchise when I signed onto it at nine years old. So I’m just really grateful that it has turned into something that is so much bigger."

What Is 'Orphan' About?

Orphan is centered around a mysterious character named Esther (Fuhrman), whose real name is actually, Leena Klammer. She has a rare genetic disorder that de-ages her, allowing her to appear as a child despite being alive for decades. The first film follows a couple, Kate (Vera Farmiga) and John Coleman (Peter Sarsgaard) who, after losing their child, decide to adopt. Their decision leads them to meet with Esther, a seemingly innocent 9-year-old who is, in fact, a serial killer. What promises to be the start of a new chapter for the couple turns nightmarish when it becomes obvious that Esther is nothing like she seems.

The first film, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and written by David Leslie Johnson, received mixed reviews but performed well at the box office. Over a decade later, the second film, directed by William Brent Bell detailing Esther's origins, was released. First Kill begins with Esther's escape from a psychiatric facility in Estonia, chronicling how she navigated her way to America where she settled with the Albrights, pretending to be their missing daughter Tricia.

Fuhrman remains the only confirmed cast for Orphan 3, but more details are expected given that production has begun. Bell will also reprise his off-camera role as director. Stay tuned for more.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Orphan Release Date July 24, 2009 Runtime 123 minutes Director Jaume Collet-Serra Cast Isabelle Fuhrman

Vera Farmiga

Peter Sarsgaard

See All Cast & Crew Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming A husband and wife who recently lost their baby adopt a 9-year-old girl who is not nearly as innocent as she appears. Budget $20 million Studio(s) StudioCanal Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures, StudioCanal

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+