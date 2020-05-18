Watch the ‘Orphan Black’ Cast’s Incredibly Charming Live-Read Reunion

It’s been three years since the series finale of Orphan Black aired, but pandemic times have been strange ones, and one of the unexpected benefits has been witnessing old friends reunite for charitable endeavors. On Sunday, the cast and creators of the trippy BBC America sci-fi drama reunited for a two-episode live read via Zoom, to raise funds for CenterLink: The Community of LGBT Centers and Sistering 24 Hour Drop In. The ensuing reunion, which lasted nearly two hours and 45 minutes, is now available to watch in full on YouTube.

Orphan Black, for which Tatiana Maslany won an Emmy playing Sarah, Alison, Cosima, Helena, Rachel, Beth and the other women who discover that they are genetically identical clones, and in grave danger from the scientists who created them. Rather than begin with the first episode of the series (probably for the best, as the series is a bit of a slow burn), the live read jumped into the middle of the first season, beginning with Episode 6, “Variations Under Domestication.”

The live read at one point reached 18 people on the call, and in order to conquer the issue that many, many Orphan Black scenes feature the many clones played by Maslany talking to each other, Maslany’s stand-in Kathryn Alexandre (who was an essential part of the show’s production and Maslany’s acting process) helped play multiple clones.

The featured cast also includes Dylan Bruce, Jordan Gavaris, Kevin Hanchard, Michael Mando, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Évelyne Brochu, Kristian Bruun, and more, some of whom stepped up to fill in for unavailable guest stars (to play Dr. Aldous Leekie, Hanchard pulled off an uncanny impression of Matt Frewer).

More than just a live read, the special was a heartfelt opportunity to watch friends and former colleagues bond over happy memories of the show. Check it out on YouTube below.