AMC Networks has decided not to move forward with a second season of Orphan Black: Echoes, the sci-fi series starring Krysten Ritter. The unfortunate news arrives just weeks after the Orphan Black spin-off wrapped up its 10-episode first season on August 25, airing on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America. Carrying the weight of its predecessor's legacy, Orphan Black: Echoes faced high expectations from fans of the original 2013 series. However, the spin-off struggled to capture the same devoted following. While the original Orphan Black became a cult phenomenon, Echoes received mixed-to-favorable reviews from critics, earning a 60% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and garnering even less enthusiasm from viewers.

The original Orphan Black played a crucial role in establishing BBC America as a destination for original programming. It even earned the network major accolades, with Tatiana Maslany receiving three Emmy nominations for her outstanding work in portraying multiple characters. She ultimately won the award in 2016. The series ran for five seasons and built a passionate fanbase known as the "Clone Club."Unfortunately, Orphan Black: Echoes didn’t hit with audiences in the same way, failing to become the cultural hit its predecessor was. Despite the talented cast and crew, AMC's decision not to continue with a second season suggests that Echoes couldn’t quite replicate the magic of the original.

What Was 'Orphan Black: Echoes' About?

Set in 2052, thirty-seven years after the events of the original series, Orphan Black: Echoes explores the complexities of scientific manipulation and human existence. The story centers on the adult Kira (Keeley Hawes) and her wife (Rya Kihlstedt) as they try to help an amnesiac woman named Lucy, portrayed by Krysten Ritter. The show dives deep into the moral and ethical dilemmas surrounding human cloning and genetic experimentation.

The cast also included Amanda Fix, Avan Jogia, and James Hiroyuki Liao. The series was created by Anna Fishko, who served as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. John Fawcett, co-creator of the original series, took on the role of director and executive producer for Echoes. Additional executive producers from Boat Rocker, who were involved in the original series, included David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, along with Nick Nantell, Kerry Appleyard, and Katie O’Connell Marsh.

For those who want to revisit the world of Orphan Black, all episodes of both the original series and Echoes are currently available for streaming on AMC+. Stay tuned to Collider for more news and updates.

