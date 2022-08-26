Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia have been cast as leads in the much-awaited spinoff series Orphan Black: Echoes at AMC. The pair will star alongside Krysten Ritter in the series returning us to the world of Orphan Black.

Fix is a new, fast-rising star on the block and she is set to portray Jules, the adopted teen daughter of wealthy parents. Jules is a tad reckless but exceedingly smart and remains on a journey of self-discovery. Jogia will play the boyfriend to Ritter’s Lucy, Jack, a former army medic and single father to a daughter he has devoted his life to raising. Jack does soon discover, however, that the woman he loves has an unimaginable secret. Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of four women who embark on a journey of unraveling their identities while experiencing all the twists and turns that come with their lives being so closely intertwined.

The original Orphan Black wrapped in 2017 and gained a massive following throughout its run. The performance of Tatiana Maslany as a woman with seven identical clones spread across Europe and North America earned the actress an Emmy. The return of Maslany seems unlikely as the new series is billed as being an entirely new story set in the same world. However, some things will remain the same, as the new show will see the return of Orphan Black co-creators Anna Fishko and John Fawcett. Fawcett will be returning as director and executive producer and had spoken about what it feels like to be back when the new show was announced. "Embarking on a new saga of Orphan Black with Anna, our partners at Boat Rocker, and AMC could not be more exciting," Fawcett said in a statement. "For all our dedicated OB fans out there, I am thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them. Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn't exist and for that, I am deeply grateful. I can't wait to 'follow the crazy science' for them!"

Image via Starz

Aside from being co-creator, Fishko will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer on the new show. Joining the team of Fishko and Fawcett to executive produce will be David Fortier, Ivan Schneeberg, Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, Kerry Appleyard and Ritter.

Though a specific date has not been revealed yet, Orphan Black: Echoes will premiere in 2023 on AMC. You can check out the synopsis below: