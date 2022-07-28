Actor Krysten Ritter has joined the cast of AMC’s much-awaited show Orphan Black: Echoes, the network has announced. The Jessica Jones actor will play Lucy, a woman with an unimaginable origin story, trying to find her place in the world. The series will be set in the near future and like its predecessor, Orphan Black, explores the moral and ethical implications of scientific manipulation of human existence. It will follow a group of four women, whose lives are intertwined to unravel the mystery surrounding their identity.

The series also marks Ritter’s return to AMC where she played her breakout iconic role of Jane Margolis in the hit series Breaking Bad. Along with starring in the series the actor will also serve as executive producer. The series is created by Fear the Walking Dead alum Anna Fishko, who also wrote and serves as showrunner. Orphan Black co-showrunner John Fawcett is set to direct Echoes which will have a 10-episode-long first season. "Embarking on a new saga of Orphan Black with Anna, our partners at Boat Rocker, and AMC could not be more exciting," Fawcett said in an official statement on the announcement of the show. Further adding,

For all our dedicated OB fans out there, I am thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them. Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn't exist and for that, I am deeply grateful. I can't wait to 'follow the crazy science' for them!

Ritter is known for her fan-favorite roles in Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Breaking Bad, and Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23. She recently starred in the Netflix movie Nightbook, as well as directed and executive produced the supernatural YA series The Girl in the Woods for Peacock. She’ll be next seen in HBO’s Love and Death, opposite Elizabeth Olsen.

Fishko and Fawcett will also serve as executive producers. Furthermore, David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, return as executive producers on the new series. Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce for Boat Rocker.

Orphan Black: Echoes is set to premiere in 2023. Meanwhile, check out the series synopsis, and the trailer for the final season of Orphan Black below:

Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes takes a deep dive into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.

