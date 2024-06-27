The Big Picture Krysten Ritter leads Orphan Black: Echoes as Lucy, a woman questioning her past who thinks she and Jules may be clones.

Episode 2 focuses on Lucy and Jules' interrogation, revealing their different perspectives on cloning.

Orphan Black: Echoes follows women uncovering their identities, revealing a tale of love and betrayal.

At long last, U.S. viewers can see Krysten Ritter as a fully-fledged member of the Clone Club following the June 23 premiere of Orphan Black: Echoes. It may not be in time for its beloved predecessor's tenth anniversary, but episodes are now airing every Sunday on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America, following a twisty new tale within the sci-fi thriller universe. Ritter plays Lucy, a woman who is trying to find her place in the world and has plenty of questions about her past. Those questions only become more pressing when she meets Jules (Amanda Fix), who may be her clone. Ahead of the release of Episode 2, Collider can share a new sneak peek showing an interaction between the pair that doesn't go as Lucy hopes.

Episode 2, titled "Jules," sees Lucy drag Jules to the Settlement House to get some answers about the potential connection between them. For the rushed interrogation, she enlists the help of her acquaintance Craig (Jonathan Whittaker) who isn't so sure that Lucy is going to find what she wants. In the sneak peek, he points out that, even if they are clones, their situations are different as Lucy has always known her origins were less than natural, while the younger Jules has lived with the belief that she's no mere copy. Despite his reservations, she tries her best to connect with Jules about their lack of past and hits her with the blunt truth — that both of them were born in a lab. Jules doesn't accept that explanation, though, and is insulted that Lucy would seriously suggest something so crazy.

Although they don't exactly start on the right foot, Orphan Black: Echoes will follow Lucy and Jules's journey together with a group of women in similar situations after similar experiments to unravel the mysteries of their identities, uncovering a heart-wrenching story of love and betrayal along the way. Cloning has clearly come a long way in the time between the Tatiana Maslany-led Orphan Black and its 2052-set follow-up, and it results in what original series creator John Fawcett has called a much different show overall that will play with the bonds and memories of its main characters. While Fawcett remains on as director for the sequel, Anna Fishko takes over as creator, showrunner, and executive producer after experience writing for Fear the Walking Dead and The Society.

Where Will 'Orphan Black: Echoes' Head Next?

Ritter and Fix are joined in the follow-up series by Keeley Hawes, Avan Jogia, Rya Kihlstedt, and James Hiroyuki Liao. While the former two will be the focus of the upcoming episode and much of Echoes, Hawes also has an important role to play as her character, Dr. Kira Manning, receives a surprise visit from a member of her family. A cameo from her mother, Maslany's Sarah Manning, sadly isn't in the cards, but the moment could help build ties to the show that started it all. Billionaire Paul Daros (Liao) will also be on the move in Episode 2, as he raises the alarm with his team in search of Lucy.

Orphan Black: Echoes Episode 2 arrives on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America on June 30. Check out our exclusive sneak peek above.

Orphan Black: Echoes Orphan Black: Echoes delves into a new chapter of the Orphan Black universe, exploring the lives of a fresh set of clones. Set in a near-future society, the series follows a group of women who discover they are part of a vast and complex cloning experiment. As they uncover their origins and grapple with their identities, they must navigate dangerous conspiracies and powerful enemies determined to control their fates. Release Date June 23, 2024 Cast Krysten Ritter , Keeley Hawes , Amanda Fix , James Hiroyuki Liao , Avan Jogia , Zariella Langford Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1

Watch on AMC+