The end is nearing for the newest iteration of the Clone Club. Season 1 of Orphan Black: Echoes will air its penultimate episode on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America this Sunday, and it spells serious trouble for Jonathan Whittaker's Craig. He's been a key ally for Krysten Ritter's Lucy throughout her journey of self-discovery thus far, but Episode 9, titled "Attracting Awful Things," flips the script as she does what she can to help him in his time of need. Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek teasing the life-threatening stakes at hand that'll put their trust in each other to the test.

In the episode, Lucy rushes to care for Craig after he's shot and left in critical condition. The clip lays out the stakes as she quickly bandages up his wound to stem the bleeding. Although he insists he'll be alright, Lucy wants nothing more than to call an ambulance and ensure he gets proper care at the hospital. The last thing he wants, though, is for cops to show up and start asking questions with so many ex-cons in his care. He asks Lucy to return the favor just this once, reflecting on their relationship throughout the season in the process. Once she gets him settled in bed and heads off to his office to grab his "old friend, Jimmy Jameson," she goes behind his back to contact Jack (Avan Jogia), setting up some drama as she goes to desperate lengths to save her friend.

While Craig's condition is the primary concern, Orphan Black: Echoes has a few ongoing storylines to address ahead of the finale. The sci-fi series, which is set in the same world as the Tatiana Maslany-led original series, has largely revolved around Lucy unraveling her identity along with those around her, like her younger clone Jules Lee (Amanda Fix) and Dr. Kira Manning (Keeley Hawes), the daughter of Maslany's Sarah Manning. Much of the penultimate episode will focus on the series's overarching villain, billionaire Paul Darros (James Hiroyuki Liao), as Xander (Vinson Tran) reconsiders his loyalties after a startling revelation. Kira is getting close to unraveling Darros's master plan, which could leave a clear course for how the series will close out its first season.

'Orphan Black: Echoes' Has Carved Its Own Path From the Original

For better or worse, Echoes has taken a wholly unique path in exploring the sci-fi concepts the original series introduced. John Fawcett, Orphan Black's co-creator and Echoes executive producer and director, promised as much in the run-up to the show's release, as creator, writer, and showrunner Anna Fishko took the reins to bring about her own slow-burn vision. The result hasn't been entirely well-received, with a 60% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 4/10 review from Collider's Maggie Boccella, but it has earned some plaudits for shaking things up. All the backstory revelations and drama have been building up to something big and now's the perfect time to tune in as the stakes have never been higher for Lucy and her found family.

Orphan Black: Echoes Episode 9 arrives on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America this Sunday, August 18. Check out our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

