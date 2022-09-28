New images from Orphan Black: Echoes, the latest addition to the world of the hit Canadian series Orphan Back, were released Wednesday during AMC Networks’ Summit event. With the same company Boat Rocker producing and the original series co-creator John Fawcett on board as an executive producer and director, fans of the landmark show are eager to dive into the 10-episode series slated for a 2023 debut.

The latest Orphan Black: Echoes images reveal give audiences a peak into what the upcoming Orphan Black spin-off series will be like as it delves even deeper into the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence. Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes follows a group of women who weave their way into each other's lives as they embark on a journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a story of love and betrayal. The series stars Jessica Jones actress Krysten Ritter returning to AMC for the first time since Breaking Bad as a woman named Lucy with an unimaginable origin story, who is trying to find her place in the world.

These images show what the cast including Keeley Hawes (Line of Duty, It’s A Sin), and Ritter will look like in this world. We also get a glimpse of Avan Jogia's character having a conversation in the shadows. Although not pictured in the images, Amanda Fix from North of Normal will also be a part of the Orphan Black: Echoes cast. Interestingly, Orphan Black: Echoes, which was first announced back in 2019, is not a direct sequel to its predecessor. The parent series, Orphan Black, gained attention for the unforgettable performances given by Emmy winner Tatiana Maslany, who is now hulk smashing her way through the courtroom in the MCU on Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Maslany played a myriad of different clones that popped up throughout the story during its run. The series had such as loyal fanbase, dubbed the #CloneClub, that when the initial show ended, it continued in a new medium with the Orphan Black: The Next Chapter podcast.

Image via BBC America

Working along with Fawcett, who directed 17 episodes of the landmark series' five seasons, Anna Fishko (Pieces of Her, The Society, Fear the Walking Dead) is the creator, writer and showrunner for Orphan Black: Echoes. David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, who were also executive producers from Boat Rocker on the original Orphan Black series, are returning as executive producers on the newest series. Also set to executive produce for Boat Rocker are Katie O’Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard.

Take a look at the new images from Orphan Black: Echoes below: