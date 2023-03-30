Ten years ago, Orphan Black made its debut on BBC America, quickly becoming a well-loved series by critics and general audiences alike. Last year, AMC announced that the series would be the latest show to get the spin-off treatment with Orphan Black: Echoes, which is set in the same universe as the flagship series. To celebrate the 10th anniversary, a new batch of photos from Echoes has been released, giving another taste at what viewers may expect.

Similar to the first round images, the new round showcases star Krysten Ritter as Lucy, a woman searching for her place in the world. The latest photos offer a closer look at some of the situations Lucy will become part of, including what seems to be part of an experiment at a science lab. While specifics about Lucy's predicament are still murky, it seems as though she will make a major discovery, for better or for worse. More uplifting photos center on Lucy spending time with a young child. Additionally, the photos offer a couple of new perspectives on Avan Jogia and Keeley Hawes.

Set in the near future, Orphan Black: Echoes will follow a group of women whose lives become intertwined as they embark on a journey together, "unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal." The series aims to take a closer look at how science can manipulate human existence. Amanda Fix (High School) also stars. It is created, written, showrun, and executive produced by Anna Fishko. Orphan Black alums David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg return to executive produce, with John Fawcett returning as a director and executive producer. Katie O'Connell Marsh and Boat Rocker's Nick Nantell and Kerry Appleyard executive produce.

What Was Orphan Black About?

Running from 2013-2017, the flagship series followed a woman named Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) who witnesses the death of another woman (also Maslany). Afterward, Sarah takes on the mystery woman's identity, only to later discover a much deeper conspiracy at work that involved several clones — who, yes, were all played by Maslany. Throughout the show's five seasons, it garnered high praise and was nominated for several awards, including three primetime Emmys, of which it won one for Outstanding Lead Actress. Along with Maslany, the series starred Jordan Gavaris, Maria Doyle Kennedy, Kristian Bruun, Evelyne Brochu, Kevin Hanchard, Ari Millen, Skyler Wexler, and Josh Vokey.

As of March 30, all five seasons of the show are available to stream on AMC+, with a variety of extras available to fans. About the show, Courtney Thomasma, general manager of AMC+, said:

"A world like no other, 'Orphan Black' has generated a passionate fanbase that, even 10 years later, has unparalleled enthusiasm for this groundbreaking series that featured complex and diverse characters within a truly compelling story. With this milestone anniversary, we’re thrilled to give the Clone Club - and all viewers - a home to celebrate and relive the twists and turns as we get ready to usher in a whole new world in the franchise with 'Orphan Black: Echoes.'"

Orphan Black: Echoes currently has no set release date but is expected to release later this year. Check out the new images below:

