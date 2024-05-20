The Big Picture The new series Orphan Black: Echoes features Krysten Ritter facing a possible clone of herself, adding intrigue to the sci-fi thriller.

Set in 2052, Echoes explores advanced genetic technology, a mysterious murder, and the potential for cloning in a futuristic world.

Despite Tatiana Maslany's absence, the show promises to be a thrilling mystery.

Krysten Ritter is face to face with a young girl who may be her own clone in new images from Orphan Black: Echoes. The series is a sequel to the sci-fi thriller series Orphan Black, which ran from 2013 to 2017. Entertainment Weekly has a new look at the series, which will premiere on AMC and BBC America on June 29.

In the new images, Ritter meets up with Jules (Amanda Fix, High School), a young woman who very much appears to be a younger version of herself - and given the events of the previous series, there's a good chance that cloning is involved. The new images also showcase characters played by Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard) and August Winter (Mary Kills People), as well as Ritter examining some dramatically-lit science stuff. Unfortunately, as she navigates the clone conspiracies of the series, she won't have guidance from her predecessor. Tatiana Maslany, who played the lead role(s) on the original Orphan Black, was unable to drop by for a cameo. Says showrunner Anna Fishko, "It was ultimately a little bit about schedule and availability because she was working on something else, but we definitely had conversations about it and thought about it a lot. There was even a version of one of the episodes in the back half of the season where we tried to actually have her come back, but then it was logistically not possible."

What Do We Know About 'Orphan Black: Echoes'?

Close

Orphan Black: Echoes, a follow-up to hit Canadian sci-fi series Orphan Black, is set in the same world of the original, but decades in the future. In the year 2052, genetic technology has surpassed that of the original series. Krysten Ritter plays Lucy, a woman with a mysterious past and memories of a murder she may or may not have committed. Things get even more complicated for her when she meets Jules, who may be her clone. While Maslany won't appear as any of the various clones she played on the original series, there is some connection to her - the sets feature framed photos of one of her clone personae, Cosima, and of Felix (Jordan Gavaris), fellow clone Sarah's adopted brother.

While North American audiences won't get a chance to delve into the mysteries of Orphan Black: Echoes until next month, some viewers have already binged the whole series. All ten episodes of the series were released in Australia last November, so watch out for spoilers out there.

Orphan Black: Echoes Follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity.

Orphan Black: Echoes will premiere on AMC and BBC America on June 29, 2024, at 10 p.m. EST. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for Orphan Black: Echoes below.