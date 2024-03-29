The Big Picture Orphan Black: Echoes premieres on June 23, 2024 on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America.

The series trailer shows Krysten Ritter recovering from a mysterious science experiment.

The series follows a group of women with intertwined lives try to discover who they really are.

Although the series couldn't make it to AMC or BBC America in time for the tenth anniversary of the original series, the spinoff series Orphan Black: Echoes is ready to awaken later this year. A new teaser, like the trailer before it, shows Krysten Ritter recovering from a procedure as part of a mysterious new science experiment. Disoriented and seeing double, she's left to figure out who she really is alongside a group of women in similar predicaments whose lives begin to intertwine. On top of everything, the new footage comes with a firm release date of June 23 on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America.

Initially announced in 2022, Orphan Black: Echoes was set to arrive in the U.S. in March 2023, but delays meant only Australian viewers got a chance to see Lucy's (Ritter) story unfold on-screen on Stan. The ten-episode series is set in the same world as the original Orphan Black, albeit at a much later time, in 2052, when cloning technology has reached unsettling new heights. Lucy is at the center of these scientific advancements, awakening with no memory of who she is or what just happened to her until she's confronted with her clone. Mystery and intrigue unfold as she and her fellow subjects try to get to the bottom of their reality, uncovering "a wrenching story of love and betrayal" along the way.

Ritter has big shoes to fill with the spinoff series, following in the footsteps of Tatiana Maslany who carried Orphan Black with a breakout performance as Sarah Manning and her multiple clones. Orphan Black: Echoes is going in a distinct direction from its predecessor according to original series creator John Fawcett, but it will still offer the Jessica Jones star plenty of moments to shine. She has a strong cast around her too, with Keeley Hawes starring opposite her alongside Amanda Fix, James Hiroyuki Liao, Avan Jogia, and Zariella Langford.

Who Is Behind 'Orphan Black: Echoes'?

Taking the reins in Fawcett and Graeme Manson's stead is Anna Fishko, whose previous writing and production credits include The Society, Tyrant, and Fear The Walking Dead. Fawcett remains on board as both a director for multiple episodes and an executive producer, hoping to ensure that, while the spinoff carves its own path, it will still feel like Orphan Black. As writer, creator, and showrunner, Fishko also had a hefty writing team by her side, including Sharyn Rothstein, Amy Louise Johnson, C. Quintana, Alex Delyle, Anayat Fakhraie, and Julian Camillieri.

Orphan Black: Echoes arrives on June 23 on AMC, AMC+, and BBC America. Check out our guide here for everything you need to know heading into the spinoff and see the teaser below.