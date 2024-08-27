Set decades after the events in Orphan Black, the newest projections from the clone club came to life in Orphan Black: Echoes. Throughout the entirety of its run, the new series offered interesting links to the flagship series. A new cloning conspiracy, the first season of Echoes includes appearances from flagship series favorites, Felix (Jordan Gavaris) and Delphine (Evelyne Brochu). However, fans were interested in seeing original series star Tatiana Maslany who played Sarah Manning, make a cameo performance in the new series. Ultimately, Maslany didn't feature but this wasn't for a lack of trying.

Speaking in a recent interview with TVLine, Orphan Black: Echoes showrunner Anna Fishko reveals, there were concrete plans to bring Maslany back to take on one of the Leda clones. Fishko does explain that due to scheduling conflicts, given that Maslany was attached to AMC's Invitation to a Bonfire at the time, prevented that from happening. "Yeah, she was [approached]," Fishko said. "We talked about it a lot actually. We had a whole episode set aside for her in the back half of the season, but it just didn’t work out in terms of schedule. Unfortunately she was shooting at exactly the same time we were shooting, and we just couldn’t make it work out."

The showrunner also teased that should the show be renewed for a second season, Maslany could make her return. "We’d still love to have Tatiana come back. If we could bring one of the original sister clones back, I think that would be fun and we’d love to do it. So maybe in a second season, the stars would align in terms of scheduling. That would be really great."

Season Two Will Bring With It Answers

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The original series was created by Graeme Manson and John Fawcett, with Orphan Black running from 2013 to 2017 for a total of five seasons. Besides the aforementioned names, the series also stars Michael Mando, Kevin Hanchard, Dylan Bruce, Maria Doyle Kennedy, and Ari Millen. The spinoff series is a ten episode thriller which is set 37 years after the events in the original series with the daughter of Maslany's Sarah Manning, Kira Manning (now played by Keeley Hawes) playing a significant role in the series. The cast includes Krysten Ritter who stars as a woman suffering from amnesia following a strange procedure. The rest of the ensemble incluses Avan Jogia, Amanda Fix, James Hiroyuki Liao, and Rya Kihlstedt.

By the time Orphan Black: Echoes came to an end, there seemed to be many questions that need answers. Speaking during a recent interview with Collider, showrunner Fishko revealed that there were plans mapped out to bring clarity in the second season. Fishko's comments read:

"We have several seasons mapped out a little bit. The end of Season 1 begs a handful of very specific follow-up stories that we would start with in Season 2. The fun thing is that there are lots of different directions we could take it. We’ve left ourselves a lot of different printouts out there in the world that could bring us lots of different, interesting stories, which was the point of ending that way."

Orphan Black: Echoes airs on AMC and is available to stream on AMC+.

Orphan Black: Echoes Orphan Black: Echoes delves into a new chapter of the Orphan Black universe, exploring the lives of a fresh set of clones. Set in a near-future society, the series follows a group of women who discover they are part of a vast and complex cloning experiment. As they uncover their origins and grapple with their identities, they must navigate dangerous conspiracies and powerful enemies determined to control their fates. Release Date June 23, 2024 Cast Krysten Ritter , Keeley Hawes , Amanda Fix , James Hiroyuki Liao , Avan Jogia , Zariella Langford Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 1 Creator(s) Anna Fishko Writers Anna Fishko , Sharyn Rothstein , Amy Louise Johnson , C. Quintana , Alex Delyle , Anayat Fakhraie , Julian Camillieri Network AMC Franchise(s) Orphan Black Expand

WATCH ON AMC+