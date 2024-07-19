The Big Picture Orphan Black: Echoes delves into the backstory of pivotal characters Kira and Eleanor, portrayed by August Winter and Krysten Ritter.

The exclusive sneak peek reveals hidden layers of the characters, providing insights into their formative experiences and motivations.

The series expands on themes of scientific exploration and personal identity, exploring new clones' lives in a near-future society.

Collider is thrilled to unveil an exclusive sneak peek of the highly anticipated fifth episode of Orphan Black: Echoes, titled "Cheers to Kira and Eleanor." The episode promises to delve deep into the intricate backstories of two pivotal characters, young Kira Manning and young Eleanor Miller, played by August Winter and Krysten Ritter, respectively when it airs on Sunday July 21. Fans can expect a blend of emotional depth and complex narrative twists that have become hallmarks of the Orphan Black universe. The series tells the story of the relationship between the pair through the years, in addition to the sci-fi-based mystery around cloning, and these quieter moments are just as important in the greater journey.

In this exclusive clip, Winter's young Kira Manning and Ritter's young Eleanor Miller, also known as Lucy, whose memories are gone, reflect on their tumultuous upbringings, revealing layers of their personalities and motivations that have remained hidden until now. The introspective scene provides a rare glimpse into the formative experiences that shaped these characters, setting the stage for their future actions and decisions.

Who Are Kira and Eleanor?

Kira Manning, played by Winter and Keeley Hawes, is a significant character in the original Orphan Black series. She is the daughter of Sarah Manning, the main protagonist played by Tatiana Maslany. Kira is notable for her unique genetic makeup, which plays a crucial role in the storyline revolving around clones. As the series progresses, Kira's innate ability to heal quickly and her connection to the other clones become central to the plot, making her a key figure in the unfolding mysteries and scientific conspiracies of the series.

In Orphan Black: Echoes, Eleanor is a new character portrayed by Ritter and Jennifer Kihlstedt. She is depicted as a brilliant and tough neuroscientist who is deeply loyal to her close ones, including her wife and their son. Raised by working-class parents, Eleanor's dedication to her work and determination to achieve breakthroughs in her research are defining aspects of her character. Her story arc and the moral dilemmas she faces add depth to the new series, expanding on the themes of scientific exploration and personal identity established in the original show​.

Stay tuned to Collider for more exclusive content and updates on all your favorite shows