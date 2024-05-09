The Big Picture Ritter's character in Orphan Black: Echoes may have been cloned after being subjected to an experiment.

The series will focus on Lucy's search for her lost memories and the new twist on cloning relationships.

Fans shouldn't expect the new series to be exactly like the original i, but should approach it with an open mind.

Since it's almost time to formally welcome Krysten Ritter (Marvel's Jessica Jones) to the Clone Club, there's nothing more appropriate than getting a new trailer for Orphan Black: Echoes ahead of the June 23 premiere. Today, AMC+ and BBC america unveiled a new trailer that delves a little deeper into the new story set in the Orphan Black universe. In it, Ritter plays a woman who's been subjected to an experiment. The more she investigates, the more she starts to believe she might have been cloned. But not in the way that Orphan Black fans are used to.

The new trailer reveals that Ritter's character Lucy was probably roped into the experiment out of desperation or without her consent, because she seemed to have a pretty happy life with her husband and child. All of that gets erased after the experiment begins, and the search for her memories will be one of the key points of her story.

But, of course, this is not the main reason why Orphan Black fans will tune in. The trailer suggests there will be a twist to the clone aspects of the series. Judging by the scene in which she meets a random girl on the street, the cloning no longer indicates that the replicas will have the same appearance, but they do share strong connections. Like in the flagship series, the women subjected to the experiment will have to band together in order to figure out what is going on with all of them.

Don't Go Into 'Orphan Black: Echoes' Expecting The Tatiana Maslany Series

Image via AMC+

Orphan Black: Echoes is created by Anna Fishko, who previously wrote for thriller series like Fear The Walking Dead, Pieces of Her and The Society. In the new spin-off, Fishko pulls triple duty by acting as showrunner, writer and executive producer. The series is also co-executive produced by John Fawcett, who co-created the original Orphan Black series and directed several episodes. In an interview to RadioTimes, Fawcett revealed that even though the new series is set on the same universe, fans should approach it with an open mind:

"The spin-off is a very different show. If you go with the expectation that you're going to see 'Orphan Black,' you're going to probably be disappointed. It's got its own feel, it's got its own identity. What makes it 'Orphan Black,' there's a bit of a slow burn to it. I think it'll be exciting for fans to discover."

Aside from Ritter, the cast of Orphan Black: Echoes also features Keeley Hawes (Line of Duty), Amanda Fix (North of Normal), Avan Jogia (Zombieland: Double Tap), Rya Kihlstedt (One Mississippi) and James Hiroyuki Liao (The Dropout).

AMC+ premieres Orphan Black: Echoes on June 23. You can watch the new trailer below:

