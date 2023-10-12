Gather around, Orphan Black fans, as AMC has unveiled the first trailer for the much-anticipated spin-off series, Orphan Black: Echoes. The teaser released today spotlights the show's lead Lucy (Krysten Ritter), a woman with an unimaginable story trying to find her place in the world when she becomes the subject of a new mysterious science experiment. AMC is yet to announce an official release date for the spin-off, but promises the show will arrive on its platforms in 2024.

Set within the same universes as the flagship series, Echoes will examine much deeper just how much scientific manipulations can impact human existence. The spin-off is set in the near future, specifically in 2052, many years after the events that closed out Orphan Black. With the cloning technology now advanced with the times, a new set of subjects will come into play as the story follows "a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal."

In the trailer, our central character, Lucy, seems to have just awakened from a cloning procedure. A doctor quizzes her, but her confusion rapidly intensifies as she grapples with complete amnesia about her identity. Interestingly, even though she has no recollection of her past, we are shown glimpses of her former life through flashbacks featuring her handling a bloodied knife. The trailer seems to suggest Lucy isn't the only one of her kind. "We have to figure out who we are," she says as she embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

Image via AMC+

The Clone Club Has Welcomed New Cast Members

In addition to the previously announced cast members, AMC Networks also announced a new set of faces joining the Clone Club. SAG Award-nominee Rya Kihlstedt (A Teacher) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry) have been added to the series as regulars with SAG nominee Reed Diamond (Better Call Saul) to recur as a guest in the entire first season. Kihlstedt will play Eleanor described as a "brilliant, tough as nails, neuroscientist," while Hiroyuki Liao will portray Darros, "an extremely powerful self-made billionaire with a troubled past" and Diamond as Tom, "the former military, no-nonsense Head of Corporate Security for the Darros Foundation."

Echoes Season 1 will include 10 episodes when it premieres next year. Check out the trailer below: