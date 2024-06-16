The thrilling sci-fi television series Orphan Black opens with an introduction to Sarah (Tatiana Maslany), an English-born orphan and gifted con artist. On a train platform, she accidentally witnesses the suicide of an identical stranger named Beth. Unnerved by this event and the uncanny resemblance, Sarah infiltrates Beth's life and assumes her identity in a dangerous game that leads to an unimaginable revelation-- she's biologically one of many. As she encounters clone after clone, Sarah learns she's never been an orphan.

In an unprecedented feat of acting dexterity, Maslany portrayed five primary clones: Sarah, Cosima, Alison, Helena, and Rachel. Maslany got into character for several additional clones (RIP) and carefully assigned individuality to each iteration. The show was the brain-child of Graeme Manson and John Fawcett and premiered in 2013 to glowing reviews. Orphan Black explored themes of identity, biology, and unconventional familial bonds. By the series 2017 series finale, it had gained an immense fan following and critical praise. Maslany garnered a staggering 39 acting nominations, including a Primetime Emmy Award for a performance The Guardian called "Olympic-level acting." Here are some episodic highlights.

10 "Variations Under Domestication"

Season 1, Episode 6

The clones are suspicious of their individual "monitors" assigned to watch and report on them, casting a paranoid shadow on everyone in their orbit. Alison confronts (and restrains) her husband, Donnie (Kristian Bruun), which creates upheaval for the couple's impending potluck party. Alison calls Sarah to help, and she obliges an increasingly inebriated Alison with a bit of clone swap. Before aiding Alison, Sarah convinces Paul (Dylan Bruce) that Beth is her twin sister, and they discuss his past. Meanwhile, Cosima suspects her new acquaintance, Delphine (Evelyne Brochu), is her monitor and keeps her nearby for inspection.

There's a lot to unpack in "Variations Under Domestication." Shocking (and stressful) moments include Alison and a golf club, Delphine's relationship with Dr. Aldous Leekie (Matt Frewer), and Sarah attempting a full Mrs. Doubtfire routine. The episode's primary setting, a suburban household buzzing with frenetic party-hosting anxiety, was a brilliant creative device that elevated tension and irony. Hot glue as a torture tool? Check. Uninvited party "guests" to raise the stakes? Check. Seed of affection growing betwixt Cosima and Delphine? Check, Check, Check. It's still early days for character development, but this "domestic" episode has become a series favorite.

9 "To Hound Nature in Her Wanderings"

Season 2, Episode 6

Sarah and Helena road trip and bond en route to finding their creator, Dr. Swan, and retrieve Helena's stolen eggs from her previous home, the Prolethean cult. While Sarah investigates a derelict church containing clone files, Helena stirs up trouble at a local bar. Helena is hauled off to the police station but let go, escorted out by a former cult member. Meanwhile, Sarah locates Dr. Swan but is intercepted by her foster mother, Mrs. S (Maria Doyle Kennedy), in defense of the doctor. Alison makes a new "friend" at rehab, and Cosima meets Skype pal Scott (Josh Vokey), who has insightful intel regarding Cosima's genetic makeup.

Some of the best moments in the episode occur during Helena and Sarah's bonding excursion. Though Helena initially tried to kill Sarah, the pair of "sestras" cleared the air (minus Helena's odious contributions) and enjoyed each other's company. The episode highlights character dichotomies: Helena is savage and childlike, Alison is an overtly polished island with secrets and impulse control erosion, and the "S" in Mrs. S stands for "Surprise" (just kidding, it's Siobhan). The episode is a bit overwhelming because of the many moving parts and converging storylines, but it's a vital hour that explores the nexus between science and religion.

8 "One Fettered Slave"

Season 5, Episode 9

Mrs. S is gone, and though she wrote a beautiful letter to her foster children, there's no time to mourn. In the penultimate episode of the series, audiences are ushered into Helena's devastating backstory via flashbacks during her drug-induced kidnapping. From her tenancy at a convent operated by abusive nuns (and part-time hair stylists) to her indoctrination into the creep show Prolethean cult, everyone's favorite Ukrainian clone has seen some s***. Back at the ranch, Sarah learns of Helena's kidnapping at the hands of an unhinged P.T. Westmoreland (Stephen McHattie) while Felix (Jordan Gavaris) and Art (Kevin Hanchard) handle loose ends.

Convenient timing aside, "One Fettered Slave" was a compelling hour of television. Sarah's head carries a reluctant crown after Mrs. S's death, and her reign as Clone Wrangler starts before the dirt hits her foster mother's coffin. The episode is primarily centered around Helena, which suits fans (and the plot) just fine. Clone swap hijinks, knife play, nick-of-time life-saving blood transfusions, and epic Helena one-liners conclude one of the last episodes of a brilliant sci-fi series. The latter half of Season 5 contains brutality and beauty in equal measure, and Maslany deserves applause in perpetuity. Props to everyone involved for demonstrating how to finish a series with fireworks and thoughtful cohesion.

7 "The Antisocialism of Sex"

Season 4, Episode 7

The deal Cosima and Sarah made with Susan Duncan in "The Scandal of Altruism" reverberates in "The Antisocialism of Sex," resulting in the deployment of less-than-ideal coping mechanisms. The episode finds Sarah implementing destructive patterns of old (partying, excessive drinking, random sex, etc.), exacerbated by Mrs. S's assertion that Sarah is to blame for Kendall's fate. Sarah has reached rock bottom, assisted by a harsh Ghost Beth at the train station. Meanwhile, Cosima is duly wrecked by what befell Kendall (Alison Steadman) and Delphine, absorbing responsibility through skewed logic and frightening rationale. Felix is dispatched and saves the day while Rachel gets a history lesson.

"The Antisocialism of Sex" got dark. Really dark. Gemma's slumber party goes sideways with the unnecessarily robust arrest of her father mid-celebration, dropping the Sword of Damocles atop Alison's head in the process. The episode was a doozy for fans as they witnessed their favorite (and not-so-favorite) clones navigate a bottomless emotional floor with uncertainty. Despite their bond, Sarah, Cosima, and Alison exercised willful stoicism instead of leaning on each other. Thankfully, Felix put aside personal grievances to distribute life preservers and patch the leaky clone vessel, mitigating complete submersion. While individual character reactions were understandable, fans breathed sighs of relief when Cosima scrapped the cheek-worm plan.

6 "Guillotines Decide"

Season 5, Episode 8

At Mrs. S's urging, members of Clone Club show up for Felix in his time of artistic need. While Sarah, Cosima, and Alison inadvertently become part of an art installation, Delphine, Rachel, and Mrs. S participates in deadly covert operations. Helena is dealt a harrowing hand regarding Gracie, Rachel is working towards redemption, and Ferdinand (James Frain) doesn't take kindly to deception. What begins as a celebration of familial support ends with deflated balloons and body bags as the series approaches the finish line.

On the Season 5 emotional exhaustion meter, "Guillotines Decide" received one of the series' highest ratings. Obviously, with a title containing the popular 18th-century French-preferred method of capital punishment, heads were bound to roll. Still, the episode's farewells felt almost gratuitous and inconceivable, considering Mrs. S understood her opponent, was armed, and had a heads-up. Cosima's tears were mirrored in the eyes of fans globally, and with only two remaining episodes in the series, the coop is under siege, and predators surround Mrs. S' dear 'chickens.' "Guillotines Decide" incited character death dissension among fans, but Mrs. S went out like a renegade gunslinger, taking Ferdinand with her on the way out. What a boss.

5 "Ruthless in Purpose and Insidious in Method"

Season 3, Episode 8

Clone Krystal Goderich is back (after a brief introduction at the start of the season) with an ambiguous understanding of who she is and a penchant for talking too much. Sarah finds herself in a situation predicated on Rachel's help, but Rachel's terms involve stealing Krystal's identity. Sarah deploys an undercover Felix (in his best straight, yuppie routine, sans British accent) to retrieve Krystal's data while the Hendrix household welcomes new guests, Gracie and Helena. The cipher inside Duncan's The Island of Dr. Moreau book is a cryptic commodity: everyone wants it, including Castor Clone Rudy (Ari Millen), who threatens Scott via a housecat hostage. Not cool.

Following a smattering of hit-or-miss episodes earlier in Season 3, in Episode 8, the scaffolding is slowly removed, revealing a plot structure previously obscured. Rachel is continually underestimated and engineers a path forward and a new eyeball! One of the best scenes involves a Helena/Donnie soap-related bonding experience ("You are strong like baby ox. This I like."). As Helena rolls her reproductive storage tank around, it reminds viewers how essential the character is and further proves that her presence promotes joy. Per Orphan Black mandate, no one is who or what they seem, and Delphine's elevation from Cosima's lover to a power-snatching boss is a fun alteration. Minus five points for the Rachel-proposed Taiwan-specific unexplained plot hole and asthmatic kitty threats.

4 "The Collapse of Nature"

Season 4, Episode 1

Audiences first glimpsed Beth on the train platform through Sarah's perspective in the pilot episode. The Season 4 opener finally produced pieces of her backstory in an illuminating, ultimately sad series of flashbacks. "The Collapse of Nature" also introduced the most paranoid clone to date, MK or "Mika," Beth's shadowy sheep-masked informant. Additionally, Art's willingness to aid the clones post-Beth makes sense once his relationship with his former partner is further defined. Viewers also witness a strained dynamic between Beth and Paul, the extent of Beth's drug use, and her relationship with Alison and Cosima pre-Sarah.

As the seasons went on, fans weren't confident they would ever learn who Beth was or why she threw herself in front of a train. Returning the show to the beginning, Season 4 placed a fresh foot forward...by going backward. The perpetually paranoid MK's tip about a late-night Neolution burial of a man with a hole in his cheek (and augmented anatomy) is the catalyst in a series of events that lead to Beth's end. It's a heart-wrenching episode that succeeds in plot advancement, crucial revelations, and an unearthed character bone fans have been waiting to gnaw on since day one. Good stuff.

3 "Certain Agony of the Battlefield"

Season 3, Episode 6

Beth visits Sarah in a hallucinogenic fever dream at the Castor military base, where she's subjected to inhumane testing by evil incarnate Dr. Coady (Kyra Harper). Alison and Donnie have a (hysterical) twerk-a-thon among their riches, like Scrooge McDuck swimming in his gold reserve. Felix confronts a vulnerable Rachel post-pencil incident with zero time for her nonsense, demanding to know Sarah's location. Paul adds a last-minute layer to his historically one-dimensional character and takes one (grenade) for the team. Delphine has the French audacity to "miss" Cosima when she's the one who walked away, and Helena devours her imaginary friend and then drops in to rescue Sarah.

Season 3 started with a pianissimo episodic lull, skulking into a full crescendo by the sixth installment, "Certain Agony of the Battlefield." Audiences have waited patiently for illusive Beth morsels and are gifted a savory appetizer through Sarah's drug-induced dreams. The Clone Ghost Beth gave Sarah a nugget of sage advice: "Stop asking why and start asking who," allowing the show to proceed with a new focus. The Castor Clone defect is unearthed, and the biological bond betwixt Helena and Sarah is why we're all here, folks. This is a terrific episode because it packs smelling salts, reviving Season 3 viewership with expansive character dimension (or final adjustments, in Paul's case) in Felix, Beth, and even cycloptic heathen Rachel. High stakes and scorpion snacks for the win.

2 "To Right the Wrongs of Many"

Season 5, Episode 10

Following episode 9, a water-breaking cliffhanger, Helena's babies dictate a battlefield birth at Dyad. With Sarah's help, they set up shop in an ill-equipped boiler room, armed with a screwdriver. Art assists Helena while Sarah roams about the cabin for birthing supplies, spilling the blood of any opposition. Interspersed with the blood bonanza are flashbacks of a pregnant Sarah and Mrs. S assessing motherhood. Helena's twins arrive and are anointed "Arthur" and "Donnie," assaulting tear ducts worldwide. The coterie of clones gathers around a file forwarded by Rachel, and they finally discover how many Leda clones exist (it's a good bit more than 5).

After five seasons of looking over their identical shoulders, Clone Club reconvenes al fresco in a confluence of solidarity and wistful relief. Fans can exhale, too; all primary clones survived and lived to see and celebrate Helena in motherhood. In a fast-forward sequence, the series provides a peek into the future of each sestra (including honorary sestra Felix), underscoring their respective growth and achievements. Incredibly, Maslany wasn't recognized at the Primetime Emmy Awards each season (this oversight spurned op-eds and delicious fan discord, so she won where it counts). It's one thing to make an audience forget its acting'; transforming into a Thespian Hydra with individually distinct mannerisms and speech is a Streep/Blanchett-level accomplishment. With so many series finale misfires, Orphan Black hit the bullseye.

1 "The Scandal of Altruism"

Season 4, Episode 6

A poorly executed backdoor deal involving Susan Duncan (Rosemary Dunsmore) and Evie Cho (Jessalyn Wanlim) ends in a fiery disaster with far-reaching consequences in a Season 4 barn burner. Time is running out for Kendall, Cosima, and all Leda Clones (save the immune twins, Sarah and Helena), and Sarah would, understandably, like the living bot implant in her cheek removed, please. Familiar themes of impulsivity (Sarah!), misplaced blame, and missing information converge as viewers watch in horrified awe. Amid the chaos, motives leading to Beth's final moments emerge, Delphine is shot, and Evie Cho reveals her horns and a pointy tail.

Largely considered an all-time fan-favorite episode in the series, "The Scandal of Altruism" packages bombshells, backstabbing, and loss in one hour-long container. Audiences are versed in Sarah's hair-trigger reactivity, but her careless actions in the episode are a testament to her thoughtlessness. Kendall's farewell, the loss of irretrievable data, and the final Delphine coffin nail were righteous acts of emotional violence against everyone's favorite lion-hearted scientist, Cosima. Krystal, Felix, and Art graciously provide slivers of light in the heavy episode, which viewers eagerly accept in the absence of Helena. Minor point deduction for trying to convince audiences Cosima and Scott wouldn't have prepared for a duplicitous data swap, but the cumulative scoring of "The Scandal of Altruism" is too high to be impacted. It's a hell of an episode and an excellent series.

