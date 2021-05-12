Tatiana Maslany will be returning to reprise her multiple career-defining roles once again following the announcement of Orphan Black: The Next Chapter Season 2 at a recent virtual fan event. Set eight years after the culmination of the TV series, the audio-only sequel is an official continuation of the Project Leda story, and will stream exclusively on Realm+, which launches at the end of this month on Apple Podcast Subscriptions.

Not only that, but co-stars Jordan Gavaris and Evelyne Brochu will also be back as Felix Dawkins and Delphine Cormier for The Next Chapter’s second season, which was created by Maika Older, who co-writes alongside Madeline Ashby, Mishell Baker, Heli Kennedy, E.C. Myers and Lindsay Smith.

Image via BBC America

RELATED: The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows of the 21st Century (So Far) The Clone Club will be thrilled at the news having been starved of Orphan Black content since The Next Chapter wrapped up its first run eighteen months ago, although the majority of the principal cast did reunite last May for a live-read of Season 1’s sixth episode "Variations Under Domestication”.

The series finale may have aired in August 2017, but Orphan Black has retained a dedicated and loyal following ever since, and if anything the fanbase has grown due to its presence on streaming. Maslany delivered what has to be regarded as one of the most impressive television performances of the modern era as Sarah Manning, Alison Hendrix, Cosima Niehaus, Rachel Duncan, Beth Childs, Helena and many more clones, with the actress giving each of the sestras their own unique personality and distinct set of foibles, even managing to generate impressive chemistry between the Ledas when sharing the screen with herself, ultimately winning two Critics’ Choice Television Awards and a Primetime Emmy for her efforts.

A new TV show was announced to be in the works at AMC back in March 2019, but there’s been no further word on the project since, so The Next Chapter’s impending return will have to suffice for fans starved of new Orphan Black content. As for Maslany, she won’t be returning to HBO’s Perry Mason, but she is currently hard at work playing the title character on the set of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series She-Hulk, which is set to debut next year.

KEEP READING: The Best TV Shows to Binge Watch

Share Share Tweet Email

Adult Swim Announces Movie Sequels for 'The Venture Bros.,' 'Metalocalypse,' and 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force' We've got ourselves a triple treat!

Read Next